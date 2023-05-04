Dr. Stephen Ferris

 Courtesy IUP

On July 1, four years to the day since he began his most recent role as dean of the Miller College of Business at Ball State University in Indiana, Kittanning native Dr. Stephen Ferris will move on to a similar role closer to his old hometown, as dean of the Eberly College of Business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“Dr. Ferris will be a great addition to IUP’s administrative team,” IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans said, at the conclusion of a national search chaired by Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at IUP.