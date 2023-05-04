On July 1, four years to the day since he began his most recent role as dean of the Miller College of Business at Ball State University in Indiana, Kittanning native Dr. Stephen Ferris will move on to a similar role closer to his old hometown, as dean of the Eberly College of Business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Dr. Ferris will be a great addition to IUP’s administrative team,” IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans said, at the conclusion of a national search chaired by Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at IUP.
“He’s a seasoned academic leader with a focus on student success and innovation in academic programming,” Luetkehans continued. “I look forward to working with Dean Ferris and the faculty and staff of the Eberly College of Business as we continue our momentum forward toward becoming an exceptionally student-centered university and preparing the next generations of business professionals.”
Ferris is the son of an Allegheny Ludlum steelworker, and grew up in Natrona Heights.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and French from Duquesne University, and then his MBA and Ph.D. in finance, from the University of Pittsburgh. He also minored in macroeconomics and quantitative methods.
He also is a Navy veteran, a retired commander with a specialty in logistics, who earned an MSS in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, a diploma with distinction from the U.S. Naval War College, and a diploma from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
“I am excited about returning home to western Pennsylvania and becoming part of the IUP community,” Ferris said.
“I am eager to join President (Dr. Michael A.) Driscoll and Provost Luetkehans in their vision of creating a transformational experience for our students while meeting the educational needs of the commonwealth.”
Ferris has been teaching since 1983, spending his first decade as a teacher at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Va.
His experience also includes administrative roles between 1993 and 2018 at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., and being dean at the College of Business at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Luetkehans also thanked Dr. Prashanth Bharadwaj for his leadership as interim dean of the Eberly College, a position he took in January 2022 following the interim leadership of Dr. Geofrey Mills and the retirement of Dr. Robert Camp.
“His passion for business and education, and especially for Eberly College students here and around the globe, has never wavered,” the IUP provost said about Bharadwaj. “We are very grateful for his service to IUP.”
Bharadwaj will return to his role as dean’s associate and faculty member in IUP’s Department of Management.
In his work as a dean and associate dean, Ferris created new student learning programs focused on leadership training, career mentoring, and student internships. He also developed new faculty assessment and mentoring policies while creating a strategic plan for college diversity and inclusive excellence initiatives.
Ferris also launched a program for offering non-credit and customized business solutions as part of his college’s lifelong learning initiative. He also has experience in the creation of new academic curricula to meet student and employer needs, with an emphasis on the regional workforce development.
Ferris has served in leadership roles for various academic associations, including terms as president of the Midwest Finance Association and Eastern Finance Association and as chair of the board of trustees for the Eastern Finance Association. He has been the editor of academic journals including The Journal of Multinational Financial Management and The Finance Review. He has published widely in the areas of international business, corporate finance, law and strategic management. His articles on logistics and defense strategy have appeared in various security, military and transportation related publications.
He is the 2020 “best paper award” and “top download award” winner from European Financial Management and received several other awards for his scholarship. He has been an invited presenter for various national and international conferences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.