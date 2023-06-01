iup square logo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center’s “Rural Health Pulse” podcast continues with an episode released Tuesday with Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of IUP’s John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and IUP Distinguished University professor, discussing IUP’s John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, future home to the Kopchick College.

The “Rural Health Pulse” podcast is available for free on Spotify and from the IRMC website.