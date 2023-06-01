Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center’s “Rural Health Pulse” podcast continues with an episode released Tuesday with Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of IUP’s John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and IUP Distinguished University professor, discussing IUP’s John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, future home to the Kopchick College.
The “Rural Health Pulse” podcast is available for free on Spotify and from the IRMC website.
Following a national search, Hovan was named as dean of the Kopchick College in January following his service as the interim dean of the Kopchick College. He joined the IUP community in August 1993 as a faculty member in the Department of Geoscience and was promoted to the rank of professor in August 2001 and was department chair from 2006 to 2020.
In 2007, he was selected as an IUP Distinguished University Professor. Hovan’s scientific research focuses on examining the relationships between atmospheric circulation, oceanic currents, and global climate changes. He has conducted research on 16 ocean vessels, most funded by the NSF, and has involved IUP students on a number of those expeditions.
IUP broke ground for Dr. John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics in September 2020; move-in to the building is expected in spring 2024.
Once completed, the more than 142,000-square-foot Kopchick Hall, sited facing the IUP Oak Grove, will be the hub of activity for all things science and math at IUP, with an expanded planetarium, three flexible classrooms, two multipurpose computer labs, 16 flexible teaching labs with shared instrumentation spaces, 43 research lab modules, 72 faculty offices, a dean’s suite, collaboration spaces for group study, conference, tutoring and student organization space.
The building is named in honor of Dr. John and Char Kopchick, who announced a $23 million donation to IUP in April 2018 for science and mathematics initiatives at IUP.
Monthly episodes of the podcast will be released through August 2023, in each case at the end of the month:
• Wendy Haislip, IRMC vice president and chief nursing officer, on Pennsylvania’s rural health model and workforce challenges (June 2023, episode eight).
• Erin Clark, clinic director at IUP’s Speech and Hearing Clinic and assistant professor in the IUP Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services, discussing the clinic’s community outreach (July 2023, episode nine).
• Katie Donald, marketing and public relations specialist at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, discussing rural healthcare models and challenges (August 2023, episode 10).
The podcasts are part of a continued collaboration between IUP and IRMC on the topic of rural health care, focusing on issues and stories impacting the health of the region and programs and initiatives designed to improve health care and wellness.
The podcasts include professionals from IRMC and from IUP and are recorded by students in the IUP Department of Communications Media under the direction of communications faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky and produced by IUP Director of Strategic Partnerships Christina Koren.
Dr. Jim Kinneer, IRMC chief human resources officer, serves as the host for the shows.
