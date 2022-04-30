Dr. Lara Luetkehans, who was named nine months ago by Indiana University of Pennsylvania as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, will now serve permanently in that position, effective one week from today.
“Dr. Luetkehans is a proven leader, who listens well, building strong teams to drive progress,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in a statement issued by the university. “She has an ambitious plan to represent academic affairs and to move IUP toward a bright future.”
The 53-year-old educator was promoted in July 2021 from her role as dean of IUP’s College of Education and Communications as the university was accepting the retirement of her predecessor, Dr. Timothy Moerland, on the eve of his 65th birthday.
“I’m honored to have been selected for this position,” Luetkehans said. “I want to thank President Driscoll and my colleagues on the cabinet for their support during my time as interim, and for their confidence in me to serve as provost and vice president for academic affairs.”
Dr. Sue Rieg, a member of the Indiana Area school board and a retired IUP faculty member, was pulled out of retirement to serve as interim dean of the College of Education and Communications.
“It is here where I earned my elementary teaching certification that launched my professional career, and I can only hope that our current students and alumni have as long and rewarding careers as I have had during my tenure as a classroom teacher, building principal, and IUP professor,” Rieg posted on the IUP website.
Rieg will continue in that interim role until a national search for a permanent dean is conducted.
Luetkehans was chosen following a national search process that was co-chaired by Dr. Anne Kondo, a professor in the IUP Madia Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics, and Engineering, and Bill Balint, IUP’s longtime chief technology officer.
“The committee did an excellent job in moving qualified candidates forward, and in involving members of the community in the interview process,” Driscoll said.
In the university’s statement, Luetkehans is quoted as saying she’s “well aware of the critical importance of choosing the next right steps” at a time when IUP personnel “must work together to shape the future of this university in new and innovative ways.”
Luetkehans joined the IUP community in July 2013 from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill., where she served as a department chair and faculty in Educational Technology, Research and Assessment.
As interim provost, the university said Luetkehans has continued to work to move IUP’s Strategic Plan forward, and that there has been a tremendous amount of work finding operational and curricular efficiencies.
“We are investing in strengthening the faculty-student advising relationship with professional development for faculty through Summer Academies and making available a functional suite of technology tools for program planning, monitoring student progress, and communication,” Luetkehans said. “We will continue working within and across academic programs to ensure that we deliver curricula to provide our students with the critical knowledge and skills they need to meet their goals.”
The new provost also is leading a work group to explore the three-year baccalaureate degree in specific disciplines.
"Our strategy to support student success will be to identify the barriers our students face and work cross divisionally to remove as many of those barriers as possible."
She said serving on the university leadership team is a humbling responsibility.
“However, I am confident that by working together and keeping our focus on our students, we will make the necessary progress toward our vision, because we have talented, hard-working and dedicated faculty and staff who are fully committed to a culture where student success is at the core of all that we do,” Luetkehans said.
Luetkehans earned her doctorate in instructional technology from the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., her master’s in library and information science from Dominican University in River Forest, Ill., and her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Loyola University in Chicago.