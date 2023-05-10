After two sessions in as many weeks dealing with coach contracts, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education are taking another break from negotiations that overall affect some 5,000 faculty and coaches at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other state-owned institutions.
In a joint statement, Kathryn Morton of APSCUF and Kevin Hensil of PASSHE said the negotiation teams discussed assistant coaches and continued discussion of the evaluation process during Tuesday’s session.
