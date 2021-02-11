More than a quarter of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania student body could qualify for food stamps under a temporary change in eligibility announced this week by the state Department of Human Services.
“According to our Office of Financial Aid, approximately 2,872 students appear to meet the newly ‘relaxed’ criteria for SNAP eligibility,” IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said Tuesday.
For the fall semester, IUP had an enrollment of 10,067.
“SNAP would not adversely affect financial aid packages for students,” Fryling added.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move towards self-sufficiency.
DHS Secretary Teresa Miller and state Department of Education Deputy Secretary for Postsecondary and Higher Education Dr. Tanya I. Garcia announced a temporary change in eligibility for SNAP, still widely known as the food stamp program.
“Food insecurity is yet another issue that learners are facing during the pandemic, and should not create further barriers to academic success,” Garcia said.
“Our ways of life and routines have changed to keep ourselves and our communities safe from this virus,” Miller said. “Jobs that students would normally work on campuses or around their schools may have reduced hours or are not an option anymore, meaning that students and families with more limited resources may be struggling even more to meet their most essential needs.”
Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, college students who are eligible for a state or federal work study program, regardless of whether they are actually participating, or students who have an estimated family contribution of zero on their federal student aid determination are now eligible for SNAP.
For students under age 22 who live at home with their parents, the families will receive a benefit more commensurate to their household size that they would otherwise not get because their household contains a student.
Miller and Garcia said that revised eligibility will remain in place until 30 days after the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.
That public health emergency was declared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 31, 2020, a day after the World Health Organization declared a similar emergency on a worldwide basis.
On Jan. 7, 2021, then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II issued a renewal of the federal determination that a public health emergency exists.
This week, state officials said the Biden administration advised that the declaration will most likely remain in place at least until the end of 2021 and that states will have 60 days notice before it ends.
They said that means the SNAP policy change will more than likely be something that can help families for the remainder of the crisis.