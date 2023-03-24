Tim Stringer

New IUP Director of Public Safety and chief of University Police Timothy Stringer.

 Submitted photo

A police and public safety professional with experience in central Pennsylvania is moving to Indiana to become the new director of public safety and university police at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Timothy Stringer, who since August 2019 has been director of public safety at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, will begin work at IUP on April 8. IUP officials announced Stringer’s appointment during Thursday’s day-long gathering of the local university’s Council of Trustees.