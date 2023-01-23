Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC)’s podcast, “Rural Health Pulse,” continues with an episode on Indiana Borough’s community wastewater surveillance system.
Dr. Rick Adkins, professor of mathematics in the IUP Department of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, will be discussing the ongoing project and COVID-19 analytics in Episode 3, which is now available.
Indiana Borough has had a sewer surveillance program with Biobot Analytics Inc., since April 2020. Weekly flow samples are collected over a 24-hour period at the headwaters of the wastewater plant and sent to BioBot Analytics.
Information about levels of COVID-19 in the samples are sent to Indiana Borough officials, who release this data weekly on the Indiana Borough website and its social media via an infographic that shows if the levels are increasing or decreasing.
Dr. Adkins began work to collect samples on campus for analysis by BioBot Analytics in March 2021.
In addition to Dr. Adkins, the wastewater project team includes Dr. John Benhart and Dr. Richard Hoch, professors of regional planning in the IUP Department of Geography, Geology, Environment and Planning; Dr. Prashanth Bharadwaj, interim dean of the Eberly College of Business; Dr. Yongtao Cao, faculty member in the IUP Department of Mathematical and Computer Sciences; Dr. Hilliary Creely, dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research; Roland Francis, Indiana Borough pre-treatment coordinator/assistant wastewater superintendent; Dr. Steve Hovan, dean of the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; Christina Koren, IUP director of strategic partnerships; Dr. Richard Neff, IRMC chief medical officer; Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, vice president, IUP Division of University Advancement; Dr. Kristi Storti, director of IUP’s Public Health program; Dr. Hao Tang, faculty member in the IUP Madia Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics and Engineering; and Robert Wilson, director of Institute for Mine Mapping, Archival Procedures and Safety.
The goal of the IUP and Indiana Borough collaboration is to build a community wastewater surveillance system that includes data collection, modeling, forecasting, and public health interpretations.
In fall 2022, Francis, a 1984 IUP graduate, joined IUP on a part-time basis as the project field director, charged with growing the research project to connect with other rural health care areas of need, such as expanding the testing capabilities and portfolio relative to the wastewater surveillance project.
The Rural Health Pulse podcast is available free on Spotify and from the IRMC website. Monthly episodes will be released through August 2023.