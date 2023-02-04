Dr. Laurie McNeil

Dr. Laurie McNeil

 Submitted

Dr. Laurie McNeil, a nationally recognized condensed matter-materials physicist, will be at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Thursday and Friday to present three programs as the spring 2023 IUP Sigma Xi distinguished speaker.

Dr. McNeil, who is the Bernard Gray Distinguished Professor in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Sigma Xi Distinguished Lecturer, will present two programs on the relationship between physics and music on Thursday, Feb. 9.