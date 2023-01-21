In a joint statement, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and its faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, announced that contract negotiations continued Thursday.
PASSHE, a network of state-owned institutions that includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and APSCUF said their respective negotiation teams discussed personal leave, pay dates and office hours.
“We look forward to making progress in the coming sessions as we continue to collaboratively work toward a contract that is fair to our members and keeps our students at the forefront,” APSCUF President Dr. Kenneth M. Mash said.
“The State System and APSCUF are committed to providing a high-quality education that opens doors of opportunity for students of all ages,” PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein said. “I thank the negotiating teams for their commitment to this process, and I look forward to continuing these productive discussions that are important to the success of our students and universities.”
The two sides met previously in December and announced plans to meet again on Feb. 6. Their current four-year contract expires on June 30 of this year.