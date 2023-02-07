In a joint statement Monday, Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education and its faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said they met again for contract talks.
The two sides said their negotiation teams discussed department chairs.
They said their respective teams are slated to meet again Feb. 28.
The current four-year contract between PASSHE, which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and APSCUF, which represents approximately 5,000 faculty and coaches at IUP and other state-owned universities, expires June 30, 2023.