HARRISBURG — Shagufta Haque, an economics honors track and finance double major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been approved to serve as a student trustee on the IUP Council of Trustees by the Pennsylvania State System Board of Governors.
The Board of Governors approved Haque’s appointment at its meeting Thursday.
Her term will begin when current student trustee Maura King graduates in May, after which Haque will serve in the role of student trustee until her graduation.
The PASSHE action ratifies a nomination made unanimously by the IUP trustees last month.
Haque, a member of the Cook Honors College and the Eberly College of Business Honors Program at IUP, is the daughter of Atia Rasul and Anisul Haque. Originally from Bangladesh, she studied at Anandaniketan school in Sylhet, Bangladesh, completing her high school education at Indiana Area Senior High School in 2021.
““The student members of the Council of Trustees provide unique and valuable insights to our discussions and decision making,” IUP Trustee Chairman Sam Smith said. “Given the wide range of organizations within IUP and the Indiana community, we are excited to welcome the expansive and broad-based perspective Shagufta will bring to the council.”
Members of the Council of Trustees are volunteers appointed by the governor to be responsible for financial oversight of the university and for ensuring compliance of university policy with state law. The Council of Trustees meets quarterly, and other times as needed.
“Shagufta is an outstanding student leader and advocate, and she will be an excellent addition to the Council of Trustees,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said.
“I’ve enjoyed my experience as vice president of IUP’s Student Government Association and felt that applying for the Council of Trustees student member position was the right next step to take my service to students to the next level, and to have an even greater impact,” Haque said. “This is a very important role for students and for the university’s future.”
Haque said she is “very excited” about working with the trustees.
“I made the decision to apply after talking with current student trustee Maura King about her experiences,” Haque said. “She told me how much she has valued the opportunity.”
Haque is a student worker in the IUP Office of International Education, helping international students during their time at IUP. She works as a tutor in the SkillZone program, assisting students with English, business, and economics skills. She also oversees the Conversation Partners program, which includes planning events for both domestic and international students.
In addition to her vice presidency with IUP’s SGA, Haque was a senator from the Eberly College of Business, working with the College leadership and serving as a liaison with the student organizations within the College. She served on both the Eberly College of Business Dean’s Search Committee and the Provost Search Committee.
She is on the Cook Honors College executive board and the Center for Teaching Excellence Advisory Board, working as an undergraduate student representative, providing student-centered insight and advice on activities of the Teaching Excellence Center.
She is a member of the Co-op Board of Directors, vice chair of the University Senate, and a member of the Student Support and Community Standards Board of Directors.
Her resume also includes working as a note taker for the university’s Department for Disability Access and Advising, and volunteering with the Indiana Community Garden to harvest for the Chevy Chase food bank during the last two summers.
She also is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, the IUP Women in Business, and is the recipient of a Cook Honors College scholarship and the Terry Serafini Legacy Fund scholarship through the Eberly College of Business Honors Program.