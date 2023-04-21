Shagufta Haque

HARRISBURG — Shagufta Haque, an economics honors track and finance double major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been approved to serve as a student trustee on the IUP Council of Trustees by the Pennsylvania State System Board of Governors.

The Board of Governors approved Haque’s appointment at its meeting Thursday.

