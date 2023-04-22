Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s STEAMSHOP (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) will host a “Future Makers Forum” with Pittsburgh-based maker Nina Barbuto on April 25 at 4:30 p.m. at the Robertshaw STEAMSHOP, room 25.
It is free and open to the community.
STEAMSHOP is a campus-wide initiative intended to transform learning at IUP by empowering students from all backgrounds and preparations to actively engage with an interdisciplinary digital fabrication lab (makerspace).
This is the first “Future Makers Forum” event hosted by IUP, which is designed to showcase makers, especially makers from underrepresented populations. The Forum, designed to continue with additional artists, engineers, designers and other changemakers, provides an opportunity for these makers to talk about their journey.
“In addition to a makerspace focusing on student and new user training, IUP’s program is committed to improving diversity in the maker community; bringing a maker like Ms. Barbuto to campus fits perfectly with this mission,” said Dr. Hilliary Creely, Dean of the IUP School of Graduate Studies and Research. “I feel certain it will meet our goal of providing inspiration to our students and to interested members of our community.”
Barbuto works in a variety of media including architecture, film, sound, and installation, often exploring the idea of recycling noise into a system, or elevating the vernacular to the spectacular. She has also studied biological architecture and was involved in a research project about Los Angeles public schools.
Barbuto’s passion for art, new media, and social learning led her to found Assemble, a community space in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood for arts and technology in 2011. She also is the co-founder of I Made It! Market, an idea based on urban acupuncture. This nomadic market partners with community, arts, and non-profit organizations to raise funds and awareness to assist in improving their communities while allowing local artists and crafters to sell their wares. It was named “Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts” by “Pittsburgh City Paper” in 2022.
Following Barbuto’s presentation on April 25, students in art and design faculty members’ Sharon Massey and Sean Derry’s three-dimensional art and design course will present the artwork they have created through IUP’s STEAMSHOP in a mock reality competition show, Design Stars of IUP. This program, also open to the community, begins at 6 p.m. in 25 Robertshaw.