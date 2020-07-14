In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other schools in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference will suspend their fall sports schedules.
The PSAC board of directors voted Tuesday in Lock Haven to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester.
"The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall," PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said. "However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members.
The conference also has done a full review of its ability to shift fall sports competition and championships to the spring semester, and will do so if it believes a return to competition can be safely executed.
"We are committed to giving our student-athletes the chance to compete during this academic year," said California University of Pennsylvania President Geraldine Jones, newly-elected chair of the PSAC board of directors. "Many institutions and conferences are facing the same circumstances as we are, and if it is safe to return to competition, we will work with them and the NCAA to provide our teams with a championship experience during the spring semester.”
All fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before Jan. 1 are affected by this decision. Conference officials said they will evaluate necessary schedule changes and make known their plans for the spring semester at a later date.