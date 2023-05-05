The final Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees meeting for the 2022-23 academic year had a long list of honors handed out.
• One resolution honored a couple that met on a tennis court at IUP. They will be memorialized with the naming of the James D. Taylor and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor Tennis Court.
Taylor, a 1986 safety science graduate, and Sunhachawi-Taylor, a 1987 political science graduate, “are longtime tennis enthusiasts ... who have generously given their time and treasure to the IUP tennis program,” the resolution read.
Taylor was hired by Lockheed Martin — as were many IUP graduates at that time — and spent 25 years working for Lockheed Martin and United Space Alliance on the United States space program.
Sunhachawi-Taylor went on to earn master’s degrees in public administration from the University of Central Florida and library science from the University of North Texas, before coming back to Indiana to volunteer in community functions, including her service on Indiana Borough Council.
• Another resolution honored the memory of a founding member of the IUP Department of Geoscience faculty, the late Dr. Walter Granata, with the naming of a geoscience lab in Kopchick Hall.
“Geology graduate Daniel Markey and several other alumni came together” to name the lab, the resolution read.
Markey, a member of the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Advancement Council, made a matching gift commitment of $50,000 in “Doc” Granata’s honor, and worked with members of the university to solicit alumni support to meet the $100,000 goal for the laboratory, which will be used by geoscience faculty and students.
“Doc Granata ensured that we were well prepared for our careers,” Markey said. “For much of the success I had in my decades-long career in the oil and gas industry, I owe to IUP.
Kopchick Hall, which will be the hub of activity for all things math and science, will be open in spring 2024 for classes.
• A third resolution names conference rooms 6 and 7 in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in honor of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, “a longtime leader among Greek organizations” at IUP.
And. according to the resolution, Phi Sigma Kappa members “made significant contributions to assist in the building” of the KCAC.
Alumni of the fraternity Kim Lyttle, a 1972 bachelor’s degree and 1974 master’s degree graduate; Vito Don Giovanni, a 1972 bachelor’s degree graduate, 1975 master’s degree graduate, and 1988 doctoral graduate; and Carl Johnson, a 1973 graduate, represented the fraternity at Thursday’s trustee meeting.
“The bonds that our alumni create at IUP last for a lifetime,” IUP Vice President for Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “The care and affection they have for one another, and for this university, continues to be demonstrated through their gifts of time, talent, and treasure.”
• Another resolution commends the IUP men’s and women’s swimming teams, noting that swimmers Paige Mikesell, Rachel Johnson, Jordan Crupie, Amber Baldani and Athanasios Diamantidis earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division II championships in Indianapolis in March.
Separately, Rachel Johnson was commended for being named recipient of the prestigious NCAA Division II Elite 90 Award, presented to the athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average participating in the NCAA finals, while Paige Mikesell was commended for being named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators’ Division II Academic All-America Team.
• Another resolution commended IUP men’s indoor track student-athlete Kendall Branan for being named the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.
• Still another honored the IUP men’s basketball team for putting together “an outstanding season by winning the (PSAC) tournament and the PSAC West regular-season title while serving as the top seed and host for the 2023 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament.
Players Shawndale Jones, Dave Morris, Tomiwa Sulairman and Ethan Porterfield and head coach Joe Lombardi also were noted for various achievements. Jones separately was honored in a resolution for being named to the 2023 National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-America Team, in addition to earning honorable mention All-America honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
In his remarks to the Council of Trustees, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll noted all these achievements, as well as some other recent activity, including the recent announcement that alumnus Rich Caruso was donating $1 million in honor of his mother “as we explore a medical school that would have a huge impact on rural health in our community.”
Driscoll also called attention to the recent IUP Day of Giving, where friends and alumni — 126 in all — donated $44,630, “exceeding the goal we had set for the 24-hour event.”
Also, Driscoll said, “Whether it be receiving the largest single research grant in IUP history, as Dr. Waleed Farag was awarded for cybersecurity work; presenting at a national anthropology conference, as Abigail Adams and Amanda Poole did recently; being chosen for the prestigious fellowship at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., as Steven Jackson has; or being some of the 56 faculty members to complete the DEI Summer Academy program, our faculty continued to shine.”
“In closing,” the IUP president said, “thanks to everyone who has pitched in to make our 148th year of educating students a successful one. That goes for the faculty and staff, the students who represent IUP so well, our alumni and community supporters, and the council of trustees.”
