Casey at IUP

Shown from left are Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll and Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna; IUP student Jaydn Hunter; U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton; IUP student Kylee Rodkey; and Indiana Regional Medical Center Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Jim Kinneer and President and CEO Steve Wolfe.

 Courtesy Indiana University of Pennsylvania

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, recently convened a roundtable discussion at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to address rural healthcare workforce and economic needs and opportunities in western Pennsylvania.

A university spokeswoman announced the meeting Thursday and said it was specifically connected to IUP and to Indiana Regional Medical Center.