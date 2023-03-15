Sheetz Inc. President/CEO Travis Sheetz and Executive Vice President of People & Culture Stephanie Doliveira will present “People and Culture: A Panel Discussion” in the Eberly Auditorium at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
The discussion is sponsored by the IUP Office of Strategic Partnerships and Division of University Advancement and is free and open to the community. Sheetz Inc. public relations manager and Indiana County native Nick Ruffner, a 2006 IUP graduate and 2002 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, will serve as moderator.
Sheetz, a 71-year-old family owned and operated convenience retailer based in Altoona, has more than 24,000 employees throughout a six-state operating area. It was recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Best Retailers to Work For, Best Places to Work for Women and Best Workplaces for Millennials.
Additionally, Sheetz Inc. was the 2013 recipient of the IUP Center for Family Business Distinguished Family Business award.
“We are thrilled to welcome Travis, Stephanie and Nick to IUP,” IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “The Sheetz family is an inspiration and leader in their industry, the wealth of knowledge and experience the group plans to share with our students is invaluable.”
Travis Sheetz was named president/CEO of Sheetz in 2022. He began his career with Sheetz in 1995, previously serving as real estate site selector in the Pittsburgh and Cleveland markets, director of real estate, a director of sales, vice president of operations and Chief Operating Officer.
His education includes a B.S. in Finance from Penn State University in 1992, along with an MBA in Marketing from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.
He currently serves on the board of directors for Sheetz Inc. as well as Sheetz For the Kidz, a charity started by Sheetz employees in 1992 to buy toys, clothes, and other necessities for needy children during the holiday season. He previously served on the boards of various local organizations, including the Hollidaysburg Library, Hollidaysburg YMCA and Big Brothers-Big Sisters, and was on the board of trustees for St. Francis University in Loretto, Cambria County.
He has been a volunteer coach for numerous youth sports programs in the Hollidaysburg community throughout the last 18 years. He and his wife Erica reside in Hollidaysburg and have four children: Max, Jenna, Ava, and Ella.
Doliveira is responsible for strategic planning and execution of people-centric initiatives for Sheetz. She is also the executive sponsor of the company’s commitment to IDEA — Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility, an integral part of the company’s overall corporate strategy.
She is an advocate for children, child-care and early learning; and is a member of the Pennsylvania Governor’s Early Learning Investment Commission (since 2008), where she currently serves as co-chair. She also serves on the Sheetz Family Charities board of directors.
The Great Place to Work Institute awarded Stephanie the Inaugural Great Place to Work For All Leadership Award in March 2018. Convenience Store News recognized her with the “Top Women in Convenience” honor in 2016 and 2020. In October 2020, S&T Bank and Pittsburgh Magazine recognized her for leadership in a feature series on Women & Business.
Prior to joining Sheetz, Doliveira practiced labor and employment law representing employers at a firm based in Pennsylvania. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in labor and industrial relations from Penn State University, and a Juris Doctorate from the Widener University School of Law, Commonwealth Campus.
She has two sons: Gabriel and Carter.
As public relations manager, Ruffner leads the external communications efforts for Sheetz Inc., which as of March 2023 has more than 670 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Ohio.
In addition to his IUP degree, Ruffner graduated with a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Ruffner began a career in broadcasting in 2007, working as a television anchor/reporter at WJAC-TV in Johnstown up until late 2011. He then served as the news director for a group of seven radio stations in Indiana and Punxsutawney, where he also hosted a daily radio talk show focused on local current events.
His career in public relations began in July 2013 as a communications coordinator for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. In that role, he was responsible for the public relations efforts of seven Pennsylvania state representatives.
He later was hired as communications director for U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, serving in that role through November 2016, when he moved to the Altoona area to work for Sheetz.
Ruffner lives in Duncansville with his wife, Zoleanne, and three children: Christian, Claire and Carter.