Sheetz Inc. President/CEO Travis Sheetz and Executive Vice President of People & Culture Stephanie Doliveira will present “People and Culture: A Panel Discussion” in the Eberly Auditorium at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

The discussion is sponsored by the IUP Office of Strategic Partnerships and Division of University Advancement and is free and open to the community. Sheetz Inc. public relations manager and Indiana County native Nick Ruffner, a 2006 IUP graduate and 2002 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, will serve as moderator.

