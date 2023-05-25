The president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties said his 5,000-member union is having “pretty open and frank discussions” with Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education during contract talks scheduled to continue next week.
“There’s a lot of details that have to be gone through,” Dr. Kenneth Mash told The Indiana Gazette Wednesday. “So many different topics.”
As has been the case in joint statements issued after each session involving PASSHE and APSCUF, little is being said about the substance of those talks. However, Mash said, “we are trying productively to work together” on the renewal of a four-year contract scheduled to expire on June 30.
After a session Tuesday in which APSCUF and PASSHE negotiators discussed peer evaluation, graduate programs, and the tenure process, the two sides said the next meeting will be held in two weeks, on June 6.
Mash said it has been a “good faith effort” by both sides to tackle “many different topics that are covered by the collective bargaining agreement.”
There is a handicap for the bargainers, the continued development by Gov. Josh Shapiro and the General Assembly of a state budget for 2023-24, which would include funding for IUP and the other institutions in state-owned PASSHE.
“The only firm number we have seen is the governor’s proposed 2 percent increase,” the APSCUF president said. “It is very difficult to talk about budget and wages and benefits when the state budget is still up in the air.”
It has been just over a year since Mash, a political science professor at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, was chosen to return to the job he held from 2014 to 2020, after his successor, Indiana University of Pennsylvania criminology and criminal justice professor Dr. Jamie Martin, stepped down because of “another, personal fight ahead of me,” that involved upcoming medical treatment.
“Dr. Mash has already negotiated multiple contracts,” Martin said as she announced her stepping down from the APSCUF presidency. “His commitment to APSCUF is unparalleled.”
The Indiana Gazette offered both APSCUF and PASSHE the opportunity for further comment about the contract talks. On Wednesday afternoon, Kevin Hensil, director of media relations in the office of Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein, said, “At this point, we don’t have anything to add as the negotiations are ongoing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.