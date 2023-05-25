Dr. Kenneth Mash

The president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties said his 5,000-member union is having “pretty open and frank discussions” with Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education during contract talks scheduled to continue next week.

“There’s a lot of details that have to be gone through,” Dr. Kenneth Mash told The Indiana Gazette Wednesday. “So many different topics.”