A spokeswoman for Indiana University of Pennsylvania has confirmed reports that a woman who posted a controversial item on social media during a recent IUP basketball game is no longer enrolled at the university.
“The person that made the social media post (on Feb. 8) is no longer a registered student,” IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said Friday.
On Thursday, that post, posted on SnapChat during a singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to the IUP-University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown men’s basketball game, also was criticized by Cynthia D. Shapira, who chairs the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, during Thursday’s quarterly board meeting.
“Last week, the IUP community was thrust into the spotlight by a racist, disgusting social media posting that caused so much hurt for all of us,” Shapira said. “This is something that I have witnessed wearing other hats and in other parts of my life. It is completely unacceptable and it’s fortunately relatively rare in our system that we have an incident like these, but it doesn’t matter, there should never even be one.”
She praised the resilience and strength of the IUP community in coming together in response to that remark.
“You (deleted) don’t deserve your own national anthem,” that now-former student was quoted as posting by The Penn, IUP’s student online publication.
“(Deleted)” was a derogatory slur demeaning to Black Americans that was used by the unidentified student, according to The Penn.
The Snapchat item as similarly edited also was repeated in other online posts by area news media.
The posting was condemned by IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll and triggered a petition that amassed several hundred signatures, urging the student to withdraw or for IUP to expel her.