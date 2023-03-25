It’s a busy time for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, which hosted the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region basketball tournament two weekends ago, a statewide wrestling tournament for boys and girls of all ages last weekend, and this weekend’s Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association Home Show.
The tournaments had an impact far beyond the complex along Pratt Drive at Wayne Avenue on the edge of the IUP campus.
“Every hotel was booked,” Trustee Laurie Kuzneski said, recalling how hotel rooms were filled across several counties. “Restaurants were asked to stay open later and add staff.”
And, Kuzneski and the rest of IUP’s trustees were told Thursday, there’s a lot more to come, at a facility that seems to have fully recovered from the loss of business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because of aggressive vendor booking efforts and tight control of operating expenses, the Kovalchick Complex continued to experience growth in event activity and attendance and record annualized financial performance through Dec. 31, 2022,” according to a presentation by Samuel Phillips, IUP associate vice president for university operations and administrative services.
“Due to continuing positive booking trends and improving market conditions, vendor projections show a better than break-even financial performance for fiscal year 2022-23,” Phillips told the IUP Council of Trustees, during a portion of an overall report during the Administration and Finance Committee segment of a day-long trustees’ meeting
The IABA event opened Friday at the White Township complex, continues today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and concludes Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in Ed Fry Arena, a place that can host sports events and a lot more, from the Cirque Holidaze Christmas show to the 100-year reunion for “The Legend,” IUP’s marching band, to the 110th annual meeting of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
Tragically, the latter may be remembered as one of the last public appearances for Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Harris died less than a week later at the age of 72, just days before the Steelers were going to mark the 50th anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” that brought a victory over the rival Oakland Raiders and a place in the American Football Conference championship in the 1973-74 season.
“It was great to hear from him and (other) stories from his perspective,” Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard said.
More memories may come from other sources at the KCAC, where more than 250 members of the Pennsylvania Taxidermist Association are scheduled to gather beginning Wednesday for a weekend-long 44th annual Pennsylvania State Taxidermy & Wildlife Art Competition and Outdoor Sportsman Show.
According to a release issued through the Indiana County Tourism Bureau, participants from the PTA will share their knowledge in their arts and to help others of like interests to better their skills in these forms of art, in a gathering that will continue through April 2.
There also will be public events on April 1, with an Outdoor Sportsman’s Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a chance to observe the taxidermy and wildlife art competition and participate in voting for “People’s Choice” awards from noon to 4 p.m.
Elsewhere in the KCAC, Toretti Auditorium will play host to “Simply Queen,” a tribute band featuring Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock, on April 14 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The spotlight shifts back on the following two days to Ed Fry Arena, where the National Baton Twirling Association Pennsylvania State Solo and Team championships will take place, starting at 8 a.m. April 15 and continuing all that day and on April 16.
And a lot of what is going on is repeat business, as Phillips said in presenting a “beautiful snapshot” about the KCAC to the trustees, adding, “most events are interested in re-booking.”
The day-long trustees’ meeting is itself a repeat gathering that already has approved its schedule of quarterly meetings through the 2023-24 IUP academic year.
“Increasing second-quarter event revenues, returning to pre-COVID levels, and record December activity, along with reduced operating costs, resulted in record annualized event net operating income of $147,351, an increase exceeding 2,000 percent when compared to the Dec. 31, 2021, report,” the trustees were told.
As usual, the complete picture does have some drawbacks.
“Facility overhead expenditures were well-managed but continue to be negatively impacted by rising utility costs and necessary non-event facility expenditures,” the trustees also were told, “resulting in ... operating expenditures of $442,760, less than budget by $14,200 but less than last year by $151,098 (52 percent).”
Charts showing where the KCAC has gone in recent fiscal years prompted Phillips to tell the trustees, “it is nice to see the trend lines moving in the right direction.” He predicted that “performance will continue to improve” in the remainder of the 2022-23 fiscal year.