Pinch-hitting for Fitzsimons

Pinch-hitting for an ailing IUP Vice President for Administration and Finance Dr. Debra Fitzsimons with a committee report during Thursday's Council of Trustees meeting were Samuel Phillips, IUP associate vice president for university operations and administrative services, and Budget Director Jodie L. Cadile.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

It’s a busy time for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, which hosted the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region basketball tournament two weekends ago, a statewide wrestling tournament for boys and girls of all ages last weekend, and this weekend’s Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association Home Show.

The tournaments had an impact far beyond the complex along Pratt Drive at Wayne Avenue on the edge of the IUP campus.