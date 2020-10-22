Three Indiana County area students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have been named to IUP’s 2020 Homecoming Crimson Court.
Each year, students are chosen as representatives of their academic colleges through a university-wide student vote to serve on the Crimson Court. Traditionally, the court participates in the parade, attends the Crimson Huddle alumni and friends event before the football game and is honored on the field during halftime. They also are invited to participate in specific college-related activities by the college dean. Because of the pandemic, Homecoming events were virtual this year, but each Crimson Court member was honored with a medal, sash and flowers.
Homecoming Crimson Court representatives from the area are:
• Jillian Black, of Indiana, representing the College of Education and Communications
• Mikayla Dokos, of Homer City, representing the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
• Hannah Wood, of Shelocta, representing the College of Fine Arts
JILLIAN BLACK, an early childhood and special education major from Indiana, is the daughter of Beth and Michael Black. She is a 2018 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
A member of the Cook Honors College, she is a dean’s list student and winner of the IUP Women’s Leadership Award for the sophomore class in 2019-20.
She serves IUP as an admissions recruiter for the College of Education and Communications and is a Student Success Leader for new student orientation.
She is the co-president of IUP’s chapter of Kappa Delta Pi international education society; the Best Buddies fundraising chairwoman, walk coordinator and peer buddy; founding board member and club secretary for the IUP Special Olympics and a member of the Council for Exceptional Children, Association for Early Childhood Educators and Pre-Service Teachers in mathematics.
Black works at Camp Orenda, a residential summer health camp for persons with disabilities, and is a tutor at IUP and in the Indiana community.
MIKAYLA DOKOS, a mathematics education and mathematics major from Homer City, is the daughter of Michelle and Theodore McCaulley and Phoebus Dokos and a 2018 graduate of Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School.
She is the recipient of the Terry Serafini Math Scholarship, a Sutton Scholarship, Mildred M. Reigh Memorial Scholarship, Ida Arms Math Scholarship and has been a dean’s list student for four semesters.
She is the president of IUP Ambassadors; co-president of the IUP Math Club and a member of the Pre-Service Teachers of Mathematics Club. She is a student worker in the office of the vice president of university advancement and is an undergraduate assistant in developmental math.
HANNAH WOOD, a studio art-graphic design major from Shelocta, is the daughter of Robert and Valerie Wood and a 2017 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
She is active in the Coalition for Christian Outreach at IUP, a member of the IUP Ambassadors and member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Wood is a student assistant in the office of Alumni and Friends and a graphic designer for the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology.
“Our Crimson Court reflects students who are academically strong and great representatives of their College and IUP,” Betsy Sarneso, assistant director fraternity/sorority life and student engagement said. “While they weren’t able to be part of the traditional events because of the pandemic, IUP wanted to maintain this long-standing tradition and provide an opportunity to honor outstanding students.”
Students are chosen for the Crimson Court by a university-wide vote. To qualify for the Crimson Court, students must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade-point average and be in good judicial standing at IUP.