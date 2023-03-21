Twelve Western Pennsylvania school districts and two regional community colleges will benefit from a $1.19 million National Science Foundation grant being made to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
IUP has been selected to receive that money from NSF through its Noyce Scholarships and Stipends program to help address a critical need for effective STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) teachers in the commonwealth’s high schools. Dr. Holly Travis, dean’s associate for Educator Preparation in IUP’s College of Education and Communications as well as a professor of biology, is the principal investigator for the IUP Crimson Hawks Advance and Retain Great Educators or IUP-CHARGE multi-year project, which will begin in May and continue through April 2028.
The project includes collaboration with Indiana Area, Homer Center, Penns Manor Area, United, Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, Punxsutawney Area, Northern Cambria, Leechburg Area, Greater Johnstown and Pittsburgh Public high schools, as well as Butler County and Penn Highlands community colleges.
She said the IUP Research Institute and its interim director Dr. Tracy Eisenhower alerted the project to that grant opportunity.
“IUP is very proud to have been chosen for this important initiative,” said IUP College of Education and Communications Interim Dean Dr. Sue Rieg.
“Dr. Travis has been extraordinary in her ongoing work to advance STEM education, and on behalf of all the students Dr. Travis and her team will impact, I want to offer our appreciation for being willing to take on this critically important work,” Rieg said. “Not only will this grant provide new opportunities to talented students who will complete their studies in STEM education at IUP, it will have a direct benefit to high schools and their students throughout Pennsylvania as it will help address the teacher shortages in STEM fields.”
The goal of the program is to recruit, prepare and support 20 undergraduate STEM majors who opt to pursue teacher certification as part of their undergraduate degree, rather than just a science or math content degree, Dr. Travis said. Qualified students in the program can apply for funding to help them complete programs preparing them for STEM education careers.
“The project is designed to respond to the crucial need for STEM teachers in Pennsylvania, with an overarching goal of increasing the number of undergraduate students who are prepared to be highly effective secondary STEM teachers in high-need schools over the next five years,” Travis said.
Travis and a team that includes co-principal investigators Dr. Brian Sharp and Dr. Edel Reilly of IUP’s Department of Mathematical and Computer Sciences and Dr. Kelly Paquette, who deals with Professional Studies in IUP’s Education Department will recruit a diverse pool of scholars through multiple existing pathways over the five-year grant period to increase the number of STEM majors who pursue secondary teaching certification and licensure, and who are committed to teaching in high-need school districts.
“In addition, we will track, support, and improve the persistence of Noyce Scholar alumni during their high-need school teaching service and beyond by providing mentorship and inductionsupport activities,” Travis said. The team will develop the plan for action over the summer months and actively begin recruiting students for the program in the fall.
“For example, we will look at our current students who are strong mathematics and science students, passionate about their disciplines, who are not necessarily thinking about teaching; we’ll work with them to provide options and let them know about the scholarship opportunities provided if they choose to become a Noyce Scholar,” Travis said. “We also will work with first-year students in specific courses, including students in the IUP University College, especially those students (who have not yet chosen a major), but who are interested in mathematics, science, or education, to promote this opportunity.”