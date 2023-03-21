IUP logo variant

Twelve Western Pennsylvania school districts and two regional community colleges will benefit from a $1.19 million National Science Foundation grant being made to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

IUP has been selected to receive that money from NSF through its Noyce Scholarships and Stipends program to help address a critical need for effective STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) teachers in the commonwealth’s high schools. Dr. Holly Travis, dean’s associate for Educator Preparation in IUP’s College of Education and Communications as well as a professor of biology, is the principal investigator for the IUP Crimson Hawks Advance and Retain Great Educators or IUP-CHARGE multi-year project, which will begin in May and continue through April 2028.

