Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Rural Health and Safety has received $104,000 in federal funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the Indiana County Highway Safety Project.
It is a three-year grant for a project focused on the PennDOT District 10 counties of Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson.
Through a cooperative agreement with the boards of commissioners of those counties and IUP Institute of Rural Health and Safety, the program is designed to offer information and education to serve the statistically identified traffic safety needs in those counties.
The project was reinstated at IUP after a five-year absence under the coordination of Amy Shellhammer, an IUP alumnus who joined the institute in March after a long tenure as a teacher in the United School District.
“I am excited to join IUP’s Institute for Rural Health and Safety,” Shellhammer said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented team of individuals. It is my hope that I can make a difference in the health and safety of our community. Coming from 26 years in the school setting and having a teenage son of my own, I am especially focused on seeking out ways to better protect our younger drivers.”
University officials said Shellhammer, who earned a bachelor’s degree and a master equivalence in education from IUP, has a strong background in technology, administration and data and project management. They said she planned and developed an inaugural program for the United district’s positive behavior intervention and support program. She also was the PRIDE Club Advisor, worked with the student assistance program for more than two decades, and planned and developed the inaugural program for the United Giving Our Girls Inspiration and Resources for Lasting Self-Esteem (U GO GIRLS).
She also was an adviser to the middle school student council, was an assistant coach for junior high girls’ basketball, and served as an assistant principal in the district.
“Amy brings a great deal of experience and expertise in education and community relationships to this position,” said institute Director Dr. Louis Pesci. “The previous Highway Safety Project had been successfully operating for many years, and Amy has already hit the ground running, including building on the good work of Kevin Wolford, who retired in December from the position of Community Traffic Safety Project coordinator.”
Pesci said one of Shellhammer’s first tasks will to establish new contacts as well as organizations and individuals previously involved with the program to address the targeted traffic safety activities.
PennDOT District 10 includes approximately 427,000 residents who are traveling on 9,044 miles of mostly rural roadways.
The state transportation department said highway crashes continue to be a threat to the health and safety of highway users throughout the region. Between 2017 and 2021, Shellhammer said, there were 2,290 crashes in the region, and the 255 fatalities resulting from crashes in the region were not wearing seatbelts.
Shellhammer is working with the Indiana County Commissioners, Pennsylvania State Police, Sheriff Bob Fyock, and with Margy Grey of State Farm Insurance on an awareness campaign about for safe driving during the summer holiday season.
“Last year in District 10, there were 49 traffic fatalities,” Shellhammer said. “We would like to remind people to be safe and be smart over the Independence Day holiday by bringing awareness to this and placing 49 small American flags on the courthouse front lawn prior to July 4.”
Shellhammer is available to present programming to area groups and organizations. She can be reached at (724) 357-1352 or by email at Shammer@iup.edu.
