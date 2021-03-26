The University Museum will present an exhibition at the Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, beginning April 6. The exhibition, “The University Museum at IUP Goes Downtown: From Our Walls to Your Home,” presents artworks from the museum’s collection which will be for sale.
The art on display includes a variety of media: prints, paintings, photographs, drawings and mixed media in various styles ranging from abstract to classic representational. The subject matter of the works on sale includes architecture, landscapes, still life and figurative.
The exhibit will be at the gallery from April 6 to 24 Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours April 9 until 8 p.m. for an opening reception beginning at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the museum website at www.iup.edu/museum or the Artists Hand Gallery website at www.theart istshandgallery.com or by email at museum-info@iup.edu.