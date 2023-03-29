The Indiana University of Pennsylvania Physics Club is hosting the Physics Olympics on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hadley Union Building on the IUP campus.
The club is asking for volunteers to come and help out, citing it as a perfect opportunity to accrue service hours.
Organizers expect 82 students to show up from nine high schools.
There will be six events, requiring six stations.
At four of the six stations students will be constructing one of the following according to materials and rules organizers have provided: Mousetrap car, tower out of spaghetti, bridge, or egg drop construct.
At the other two stations students will be playing Jeopardy or taking an exam.
Those wanting to help can contact Ethan Addicott, president of the Physics Club at vrlx@iup.edu.
Members of Alpha Chi Sigma or American Medical Student Association should let their president know so that they are able to provide Addicott with an approximate number of volunteers from their respective organizations.