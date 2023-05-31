Among those on the permanent faculty of the English Department of Indiana University of Pennsylvania is Dr. Matthew Vetter, with these listings: Associate Professor, Digital Rhetoric, Critical Literacy and Theory, Composition Theory and Pedagogy, Internet Culture, Digital Humanities, Multimodal Composition, Creative Writing, Wikipedia Studies.
Also, he posts on Facebook, “Dad to Ben, Jonah, and Madelyn.”
Last week, Vetter received the 2023 Conference on College Composition and Communication Wikipedia Initiative Award for contributions to public knowledge.
CCCC is a constituent organization within the National Council of Teachers of English, and the award provides professional recognition for a CCCC member who is engaging with Wikipedia as a form of global public scholarship.
CCCC said it values significant contributions to Wikipedia articles as they improve public understanding of key topics. The conference said, “as a dedicated Wikipedia editor, Dr. Vetter has contributed more than 3,000 edits” since 2011.
“As a scholar in writing, rhetoric, and digital humanities, I am interested in the ways that technologies shape writing and writing pedagogy,” Vetter posted on his personal website. “I am drawn toward investigations of the ideological and epistemological functions of technologies and digital communities and the possibilities for human intervention and praxis within those spaces.”
He also pointed out that he is the co-author, with Zachary McDowell, assistant professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Illinois at Chicago, of “Wikipedia and the Representation of Reality,” published by the British firm Routledge in 2021.
“This book, which leverages Zach and my 20-plus years of researching and teaching with Wikipedia, is a contemporary examination of epistemological policy and practice in what has become the world’s largest and most widely-used knowledge archive, the ‘free encyclopedia that anyone can edit,’” Vetter posted on his website.
CCCC said Vetter has created and contributed to many Wikipedia articles on prominent scholars and key topics within writing studies, including Victor Villanueva, Amy Devitt, Cheryl E. Ball, Linda AdlerKassner, visual rhetoric, digital rhetoric, and collaborative writing. The conference said Vetter consistently demonstrates high-level collaboration skills with scholars working to increase knowledge equity within the field of college composition and communication, and in the wider Wikipedia community.
CCCC has more than 4,000 members and subscribers, supports and promotes the teaching and study of composition, rhetoric, and communication skills at the college level, both in undergraduate and graduate programs.
The National Council of Teachers of English, with 25,000 individual and institutional members worldwide, is dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of English and the language arts at all levels of education.
