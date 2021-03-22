There was an IUPatty’s weekend, but a relatively quiet one, authorities said, based on preliminary reports received as of this morning.
“Generally speaking, Friday was a more subdued environment than Saturday,” Indiana Borough Police Department Chief Justin Schawl said in an email to news organizations. “Saturday crowds were large and active in our South 7th Street and Wayne Avenue corridor throughout the day.”
Schawl said smaller groups and gatherings remained active throughout town and during the overnight hours.
At state police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said this morning that he was not aware of any incident that required a response from state police in Indiana Borough, but that there were two disturbances reported in White Township, one each on Friday and Saturday.
Greenfield said there was one citation issued for disorderly conduct.
“Overall, the reports I received indicated activity, but I don’t have total arrests right now,” Indiana University of Pennsylvania Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said in an email this morning.
IUP has disavowed any tie to the celebrations normally held over a weekend adjacent to St. Patrick’s Day, but the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT monitors those celebrations.
Fryling said a more detailed report of police department activity will be available in the coming days.