Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s effort to be a “student-centered university” is moving forward, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and amid recent racial tension across the country, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll told that institution’s Council of Trustees Thursday.
“It is not lost on me how fortunate I am to be here with you today,” Driscoll said. “We all have had to endure a plethora of changes in the past few months.”
Those changes brought about in response to the pandemic reduced the number of students attending in-person classes by approximately two-thirds. Freshmen, graduate students and those in hands-on classes are in the group that remains, while many more and “learning remotely via technology,” Driscoll said.
The president said a survey found most students wanted to be on campus.
“We have made every effort to allow that, particularly where it is critical to learning, but with the safety measures in place that you are experiencing,” Driscoll said. The council met in a room limited to 25 occupants, with more than 40 tuned in through a Zoom conference call.
Driscoll said the student-centered goal is the main tenet of our new strategic plan. It’s one university planners have been crafting in consultation with various parties across the campus.
“The final draft is going through one more round of review, and I expect it will be before you for your endorsement at our December meeting,” he said.
Meanwhile, as part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s System Redesign, and in line with a memo issued July 31 by PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein, the trustees approved what they call “a comprehensive, strategic planning toolset that aligns multiyear system and university goals, net price strategies, budgets, and academic planning.”
All that comes together in a three-year Comprehensive Planning Process, meant to result in both the achievement of certain ratio targets and a balanced budget by June 30, 2022.
As for COVID-19, in the council Administration and Finance Committee report, Chairman A. Tim Cejka said the IUP Emergency Management office completed a contact tracers’ course in May. It is meant to notify and monitor close contacts of students infected with or exposed to COVID-19.
Cejka said IUP EM worked closely with the director of the university’s health service, Melissa Dick, for review of these procedures, as well as Indiana Regional Medical Center and the university’s police department.
Driscoll also tackled the issue of race.
“We want to further the goal of eradicating racism from our university,” he said. “It is not enough for us to simply not be racist. We must be anti-racist, meaning we do not participate in, condone or promote any racist ideology or action. We must also act to assure our Black and brown students are safe, that their input is valued, that they have every opportunity to be successful, and that their success is something we strive for, with every decision we make.”
Among actions noted Thursday:
• The Academic Affairs Committee reported that a task force made up of IUP’s deans is developing curriculum and co-curricular experiences that will lead students to examine systemic, historical and institutional racism while engaging them in ways of thinking and acting that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Committee Chairman Mark Holman said possible approaches include new courses; embedded content in existing courses; workshops and seminars; and service learning projects. He also said there will be experiences appropriate for graduate students.
• In his report to the Student Affairs Committee, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Segar discussed seven diversity and inclusion initiatives, including weekly discussion and educational series, educational events, a Black male mentoring program, student leader training, a professional staff training series, student-athlete support and discussion series, and weekly social support programs.
• Before the Enrollment Management Committee, Stacy Hopkins, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions, shared information about initiatives within her office in support of diversity, equity and inclusion, including the topic of building a multicultural community and providing information in Spanish.
• Administration and Finance Committee Chairman A. Tim Cejka said IUP’s Emergency Management office participated in a Racial Diversity and Effective Communication program hosted by California University of Pennsylvania.
In other business, just in time for the scheduled Sept. 23 ground-breaking of the $90 million Kopchick Hall, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees honored another supporter with the naming of a rotunda there in memory of her parents.
The trustees ratified an action originally taken at a virtual meeting on May 7, honoring Bonnie Anderson, a 1980 IUP graduate who has served on the National Campaign Cabinet for IUP’s Imagine Unlimited campaign as well as the Kopchick College Advancement Council.
Anderson, her husband Steve and members of their family were there to hear the resolution honoring the memory of her parents Edward J. and Donna M. Harbison. The resolution said Bonnie Anderson “built an impressive career in the healthcare diagnostics and life sciences markets and is co-founder and chief executive officer of Veracyte, a molecular diagnostics company,” according to the resolution.
The rotunda will be part of a new home for the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, scheduled for completion by the fall of 2023.
The Kopchicks also are on the National Campaign Council. Their $23 million gift to IUP was the largest philanthropic gift in the history of the university, and a big boost toward a $75 million goal for the Imagine Unlimited campaign.
IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna told the trustees the campaign has reached $73.5 million and could exceed the goal next month.