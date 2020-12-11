Indiana University of Pennsylvania will honor almost 650 December and January graduates who have completed requirements for undergraduate and graduate degrees with virtual commencement ceremonies.
There will be six individual ceremonies available on the IUP website for viewing beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. Each ceremony will be specific to the graduate, master’s and doctoral degree recipients of each college.
Two graduates have been selected to offer remarks during the ceremonies, and 20 bachelor’s degree graduates are recognized for achieving perfect grade-point averages during their undergraduate careers.
Marvin Hobson, of Fort Pierce, Fla., who will receive his doctor of philosophy in English, was nominated and chosen to give the graduate student address.
The undergraduate speaker is Paige McLaughlin from Scottdale. As a dual-degree recipient in interdisciplinary fine arts/dance arts and speech-language pathology and audiology, McLaughlin plans to pursue a doctoral degree in audiology after settling in Kansas next spring.
Among students invited to receive degrees during the December and January graduation, there are 414 bachelor’s degrees, 184 master’s degrees, 46 doctoral degrees and three associate degrees. Of the bachelor’s degree applicants, 194 qualify for Latin honors with a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll was to preside over the commencement ceremonies. Samuel Smith, chairman of the IUP Council of Trustees and vice chairman of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors, was to offer remarks on behalf of the council of trustees.
Sarah Crownover, an accounting graduate from Avonmore, will present the senior class gift. She is the daughter of Scott and Michelle Crownover, of Avonmore, a 2017 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School and graduated from IUP with a perfect GPA. Gino Parillo, a graduate from Derry and a current student in the master of arts in music program, will sing the IUP alma mater. He is the son of Laura and John Parillo, of Derry.
Ceremonies are being held virtually on Saturday for December and January graduates due to COVID-19 guidelines regarding indoor gatherings. In light of safety and health restrictions, no in-person, on-campus departmental ceremonies are being held.