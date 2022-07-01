To whom it may concern —
MAN-OH-DAY!
He has spent 60 years behind the radio microphones and now he has taken pen in hand. Broadcaster Jack Benedict, the play-by-play announcer for Indiana University of Pennsylvania football and basketball since 1962 (when it still was called Indiana State College) has chronicled the highlights of his up-close-and-personal experience with legendary figures on all levels of sports in Indiana County and the region.
Benedict calls his autobiography, “My Major League Life in Broadcasting.” The title reflects the tagline he used on his morning sports reports on WDAD, then WCCS, “have a major league day!” It’s a project he thought about for years but tackled in earnest during the pandemic when the cancellation of IUP and high school-level sports programs freed up his schedule.
With a broadcast tenure unparalleled in local radio history, Benedict easily has one of the most recognizable voices in Indiana County, but laughed about dabbling in a different media: “I’m not a writer by any means!” He recruited longtime IUP public relations professor Randy Jesick to edit the memoir. It’s due out before the kickoff of football season, and Benedict said he’s lining up local outlets for the hard copy edition.
Benedict tells the Gazette the profits from the sale of the book will be donated to Four Footed Friends and Indiana County Humane Society.
SWIM CAMP OPENS
Final registrations are being taken for a swimming training camp that opens Thursday under guidance of the longtime coach of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania swimming team, Chris Villa. The Crimson Hawk Performance Camp runs July 7-10 at the campus pool, with morning and afternoon sessions centering on technique education and practical training. Under leadership of Villa, the Hawks coach, and the camp director Noah Frederick, the performance camp comes with a track record of success in collegiate competition including 12 top three PSAC finishes since 2006, the 2021 PSAC women’s championship, individual national champions in Jackie Hynson (2012) and Paige Mikesell (2021) and 93 school records broken during Villa’s tenure. Search the camp on iup.edu for more details.
TRANSITIONS
Best retirement wishes to the just-departed director of Chevy Chase Community Center, Barb Croce, who completed her tenure Thursday. Enter today the new executive director Emily Versace.
“As a human services professional, I seek to emphasize with my clients’ personal value and strengths, respect, dignity, wholeness and growth. My heart (is) to serve individuals, communities and the global population,” according to Versace’s LinkedIn profile.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR ...
... is loaded with neighborhood picnics and community Independence Day celebrations, most notably the Star Spangled Celebration set to start at noon Monday at J.S. Mack Community Center in White Township. Area non-profits use the event to stage fundraising and awareness activities for the day. The YMCA, the major organizer, presents a concert by Fuse at 5 p.m. and has a fireworks show scheduled to start when darkness sets in Monday night.
Elvis Presley tribute performer Kelly Hylton takes the Marion Center Park stage from 7-8:30 p.m. today ... Local talent Grist For The Mill takes the bandstand at Memorial Park in Indiana for a free concert of “Americana” music in the Summer Concerts in the Park series at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Charity bingo fundraisers know no holidays: The usual games are set for 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department in Penn Run, and from 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday at Indiana Elks Lodge on behalf of the Indiana County Humane Society ...
Looking ahead, preparations continue for the annual Jimmy Stewart Indiana County Airport air show set for July 9-10 at the airfield just east of Indiana Borough ...
And Downtown Indiana has tickets on the street now for the yearly Taste & Tour restaurant sampling event, happening as this month’s “Third Thursday” promotion at 5 p.m. July 21. Find tickets at the 700 Shop, Indiana County Tourist Bureau and the Downtown Indiana office ...
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
The area celebrated local native baseball, football and basketball star Bill Hunter’s promotion to manager of the American League’s Texas Rangers and Indiana’s Jim Nance, retired New England Patriots star running back, on his appointment to the Boston TV station WBZ broadcast booth as a Patriots’ game announcer for the pre-season games scheduled later that summer, in Gazette News Editor Bill Hasting’s roundup of Inside Indiana 45 years ago today, Friday, July 1, 1977. The column for that week noted the completion of repairs to Route 22 between Blairsville and Armagh — then still a two-lane blacktop — where mine subsidence caused trouble with the highway. It was “Lefty Wertheimer Night” at Marion Center Speedway, where a benefit program was held for him; a week later, Wertheimer was to receive the American Law Enforcement Officers’ Association’s Good Samaritan Award. And the column mentioned Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Company had a new housing development in the works, the St. Clair development on a plan of lots along Fulton Run Road.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gallons of 87 octane stood mainly four cents less than the local record set in the past month, now at $4.95 at most stations in Indiana County ... The Sheetz convenience store chain advertised a dramatic cut in fuel prices for the Independence Day weekend but the fine print shows the price breaks were for special blends, the 88 octane and E85 fuels, suitable for a limited number of vehicles and available at a limited number of Sheetz gas stations ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy and house history freak, brought up the ironic last words of the nation’s second president, John Adams, who passed away on the 50th anniversary of American independence, July 4, 1826, uttering “Thomas Jefferson still survives.” Jefferson, however, died five hours earlier; “no, doctor, nothing more,” Willie and most historical accounts have as Jefferson’s last words.
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net.