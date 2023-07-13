Indiana County’s salary board had a light agenda for its meeting Tuesday.
Kimberly Fuehrer was hired as a full-time Magisterial District Judge Secretary II for the Clymer courtroom of Judge Christopher S. Welch, replacing Amanda Ruffner at a wage of $11.91 per hour.
Gabriel Normand was hired as a part-time seasonal maintenance employee at $10 per hour, filling a vacancy.
Scott Hall, Joann Sheldon, J.T. Smith, Patty Leap and Anthony Tagliati were hired as full-time correctional officers for Indiana County Jail, each at $18.31 per hour.
They replace, respectively, Nathan Bertino (who moved to transport duty), Brock Barbus, Raymond Shellhammer, Matthew Varner (who also moved to transport duty) and Tagliati himself.
Also, Laurynn Kling was taken on as a part-time correctional officer, replacing Allyssa Black who moved to full-time duty.
Kling will earn $15.87 per hour.
There also were separation acknowledgements for Ashley Bender, Todd Haley and Alicia Sunseri.
The board’s next meeting will be on July 25 at 11 a.m.
