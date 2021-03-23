A White Township man has been held for trial on charges stemming from an Aug. 7 shooting incident at Taco Bell, 1105 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
Meanwhile, Todd Jakosh, 33, awaits his first hearing in federal court in Pittsburgh on charges that he possessed a firearm while under a protection from abuse order.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch found Monday that a prima facie case exists against Jakosh on Indiana Borough Police Department charges stemming from his alleged firing of three rounds from a handgun at a woman.
Jakosh was returned to the Indiana County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond, awaiting a formal arraignment on April 27 before Indiana County Senior Judge William Martin.
He also is scheduled to be taken by U.S. marshals to Pittsburgh on April 19 for a hearing to be prosecuted by Robert Schupansky, assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, on the federal count of having a weapon while under a PFA.
No one was injured during the Aug. 7 incident.
Police said Jakosh admitted that he fired three rounds from a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, telling investigators that he wanted to “scare the (expletive) out of” the mother of his 18-month old son.
According to court papers, Jakosh told police that “a day or two prior, the victim threatened to take their 18-month-old baby boy from him.”
According to the state criminal complaint, Jakosh fled the scene but was later located in White Township with the help of state police and the Indiana County Sheriff’s office.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Jakosh was taken into custody on two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a permit and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.
The Taco Bell hearing originally was scheduled for Aug. 17 but has been continued three times.
In addition to the Taco Bell incident, Jakosh is facing trial in another incident a month before the Taco Bell shooting, for which charges were bound over on March 10 by Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
According to a criminal complaint by state police Trooper Henry Field in that matter, Jakosh was engaged in an argument with a woman over her current boyfriend, who died July 7 in a car crash.
“Jakosh had not known about the current boyfriend and became upset and struck (his former girlfriend) multiple times with a closed fist,” Field wrote. During the fight, Field went on, the woman said Jakosh had broken her glasses and destroyed her cellphone. Jakosh was quoted as admitting he broke the glasses, but denied breaking the phone.