The Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund recently awarded two scholarships for $500 each.
Receiving a scholarship was Alayna Mack, a recent graduate of Homer-Center High School.
The Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund recently awarded two scholarships for $500 each.
Receiving a scholarship was Alayna Mack, a recent graduate of Homer-Center High School.
Mack will be majoring in dental hygiene at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Also awarded a scholarship was Kiley McIntyre, a recent graduate of Oakland Catholic High School. McIntyre will be attending Ball State University majoring in exceptional needs: hearing impaired/deaf studies.
The next application for the scholarship will be due by March 22, 2024. Information on future scholarships can be found on the fund’s website at Janessa.info.
