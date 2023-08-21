Jersey Mike's to open in former Payless ShoeSource building

A Jersey Mike’s Subs shop is projected to open toward the end of October or beginning of November at the former Payless ShoeSource building at 2242 Oakland Ave. The former Payless ShoeSource building, which has been vacant since 2019, is connected to the Ayr Wellness medical marijuana dispensary, formerly the Rent-A-Center store.

 Nathan Zisk/Indiana Gazette

A Jersey Mike’s Subs shop is projected to open toward the end of October or beginning of November at the former Payless ShoeSource building at 2242 Oakland Ave.

The former Payless ShoeSource building has been vacant since closing its doors in 2019. The building is connected to the Ayr Wellness medical marijuana dispensary, formerly the Rent-A-Center store.