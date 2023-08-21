A Jersey Mike’s Subs shop is projected to open toward the end of October or beginning of November at the former Payless ShoeSource building at 2242 Oakland Ave.
The former Payless ShoeSource building has been vacant since closing its doors in 2019. The building is connected to the Ayr Wellness medical marijuana dispensary, formerly the Rent-A-Center store.
Howard Lavin, a partner of Oakland Developers, purchased the former Rent-A-Center and Payless building in early 2022 with the intent to lease the space to Ayr. But because the building included two leaseable spaces, he wanted to bring a new restaurant into the area, too, and ended up landing on Jersey Mike’s.
“We were looking for a food concept that would be (synergetic) with the dispensary and the community, and Jersey Mike’s fit the bill,” Lavin said.
Andrew Sample, a co-owner of the incoming Jersey Mike’s, said community is very important to the franchise, which is why he and his fellow co-owners, Roger Sample and Raley Parker, had been looking for a suitable location in Indiana for around two years.
“We’ve been kind of looking at the (Indiana) area for a while,” Sample said. “It’s a great community. They’ve been super accepting of us coming in so far. It was just a matter of us finding real estate. ...
“I’m overall very excited to be in Indiana. We think it’s going to be a really great location, and we’re happy we found the location we did.”
Parker, who co-owns two other Jersey Mike’s shops with Andrew and Roger Sample in Murrysville and Allison Park, Pittsburgh, said the 3,000-square-foot building will offer a little more than the standard Jersey Mike’s experience.
In addition to the sub shop, which will be set up like a typical Jersey Mike’s, there will be a mobile pickup window on the side of the building as well as a public conference room for community use.
“We’re still (waiting for) approval from the township, but (we plan to have) a mobile pickup window on the side of the building so anyone who orders on an app, Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash, can stay right in their car, pull up to the window, and we’ll hand them their food,” Parker said. “And the space is significantly bigger than a normal Jersey Mike’s, so we’re going to have a conference room in the back that we’ll open up to the community to use basically whenever they want. We won’t charge for the space, but we’ll take reservations.”
Parker said the community aspect is what really stuck out to him when looking for a place to open another Jersey Mike’s. He said he was offered a location in downtown Pittsburgh, but he felt more comfortable setting up shop in Indiana due to the culture.
“Jersey Mike’s corporate office offered us a spot in downtown Pittsburgh, but that wasn’t really my cup of tea compared to opening in a suburban small town kind of setting,” Parker said. “I just thought Indiana (fit) my style and personality (and) would be a much better location in terms of getting really plugged into the community. ...
“One way we’re going to get plugged in, on grand opening week, we’ll be raising money for ... (Indiana County) Young Life.”
Parker said he plans on holding multiple charitable fundraisers at the White Township location to give back to the community, like he does at his other locations.
“When there’s stuff going on in the community, if there’s something we can help with, we love to help where we can,” Parker said. “We help donate food sometimes (and) work with local charitable organizations. Most Jersey Mike’s are franchisee-owned. They’re not all like that. But these are definitely things I’m passionate about. ...
“We’re not really in the sub business. We’re in the people business, and we just so happen to serve great subs.”
Parker said the new Jersey Mike’s should bring around 25-30 jobs to the area and that they’ve already started the interview and hiring process.
Although demolition and construction of the building is set to start any day now, according to Parker, there are still a few items White Township needs to approve before the Jersey Mike’s can officially open.
“Jersey Mike’s needs a building permit,” said township manager Chris Anderson. “As part of that process, we will review building renovation plans, parking, sewer, the pick-up window, etc.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.