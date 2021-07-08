The Jimmy Stewart Airshow, canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns full force this weekend at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The air show will include aerobatics, helicopter rides, remote-controlled airplanes, World War I and II living historians, ham radio operators, a car cruise, vendors and more.
Children’s activities will be available from 9 a.m. and end at noon in time for aerobatic events, according to organizers. Activities include a pedal plane obstacle course, indoor drone zone, sidewalk chalk areas, games, a scavenger hunt and interactive learning stations.
A breakfast to benefit the Indiana High School cheerleaders will be offered from 7 to 10:30 a.m. each morning.
Highlights of the airshow lineup are as follows:
• Mike Goulian Aerosports, offering Goulian, “a multi-disciplined aerial demonstration pilot.” Organizers say his “signature air show performance combines the heart-stopping gyroscopic tumbling of modern display flying with the crisp, aggressive demands of precision competition aerobatics.”
• RJ Gritter Airshow flying The Decathlon and Piper Cub, which offers about 12 minutes of aerobatics. “RJ flies under a surface-level waiver, so most of the action will be on the deck, right in front of the crowd,” organizers say.
• The deHavilland Vampire Jet, with Jerry “Vlad” Conley, performs rolls, Cuban eights, Shark tooths, inverted flight, high-speed passes and more.
• Manfred Radius Airshows, featuring the Salto aerobatic glider. “The Salto is a fully aerobatic, highly maneuverable sailplane which is also suited for extended soaring flights,” organizers say.
• Charlie Cartledge, who will fly his restored TBM Avenger, brought to you by Lake Erie Warbirds.
• B-25J Bomber “Georgie’s Gal,” an American twin-engined medium bomber manufactured by North American Aviation.
• Chef Pitts and his Homebuilt Pitts S1S Biplane. “The Pitts Special is an iconic airplane that lends itself well to beautiful rolling, curving lines, snap rolls and excellent outside capability,” organizers said. “You’ll see all of these elements blended together over the course of the show.”
• Air Heritage Museum static displays with the Fairchild C-123K “Thunderpig” and Piper Super Cub L-21B Seneca planes.
Tickets purchased for last year’s airshow will be honored this year.
For tickets or more information, visit jimmystewart airport.com.
Parking is available at Arkos Field Services, 488 Geesey Road, where a shuttle will run nonstop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.