The Apollo Area Historical Society will conduct its Civil War Encampment on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at the Drake Log Cabin in Apollo, featuring a portrayal of an ancestor of Jimmy Stewart, as well as a day in the life of a Civil War soldier and his wife, as portrayed by an Indiana area couple.
Civil War re-enactor Jonathan Richardson of the 40th Registered PA Volunteer Infantry, 11th Reserves, Co. C, will speak about the life of Gen. Samuel Jackson at 2 p.m.
Gen. Samuel Jackson was a war hero and leading citizen in Apollo after he returned from the Civil War.
He helped to found Apollo Trust Bank, to establish the Old Apollo Cemetery and was involved in many other aspects of the community.
Gen. Jackson built homes along Terrace Avenue for two of his daughters, hoping they would stay near him when they married so he could see his grandchildren often; but one of his daughters married, moved to Indiana and became the mother of actor Jimmy Stewart.
Members of Richardson’s unit will also have tents set up by the Drake Log Cabin, and will do Civil War military drills and firing demonstrations, AAHS member Alan Morgan said.
At 3 p.m., Cindy McShane will give a program about “Women of the Civil War,” and at 4 p.m., Don and Becky Becker, from the Indiana area, will portray a Civil War soldier and his wife.
During the program, Don Becker portrays one of his own great-great grandfathers, Leonard Leadbeter, who ran off at age 44 to join the 54th Pennsylvania Volunteers at Johnstown.
His Great-Great-Grandfather Leadbeter didn’t survive the war, but was killed at the Battle of Lynchburg, Va., on June 18, 1864.
He was buried with 12 other people from his unit on the battlefield, Don said.
“Fortunately, he had eight kids before he left,” he said.
The program he and his wife do is not about the fighting or the horrors of that war, but about what everyday life was like for a Civil War soldier on campaign, covering what he did from the time he woke up until he went to bed, Don added.
His wife, Becky, talks about what family life was like for the wives and children of Civil War soldiers on the home front — what they ate, canned, and what type of games children played.
As a former member of the military himself, Don Becker became very interested in how soldiers survived long marches on foot, what they ate, how they cooked and many other details of their lives.
“The lifestyle of that era intrigues me,” he said. “I enjoy sharing my knowledge, what I’ve learned, with others.”
Don also has many artifacts and memorabilia from the Civil War that his ancestor would have carried, and that he will display after the program, and will have a question and answer session for the public afterward.
Sue Ott of the Apollo Area Historical Society said the public is welcome to attend.
She wrote that admission is free, but donations are accepted.
To reach the Drake Log Cabin, visitors should turn off First Street into the alley to the left of the Subway Restaurant storefront.
Visitors can park along various streets to the east side of First Street on the Subway Restaurant side of that street near the cabin, which has no parking lot; or park in Apollo Plaza.
Visitors who choose to park in the Apollo Plaza parking lot and walk across First Street to the cabin should exercise extreme caution, because of traffic coming off of the Leonard C. Miller Bridge and from North Warren Avenue.
Anne Cloonan is a staff writer for the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.