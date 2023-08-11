A Day In The Life Of A Civil War Couple

Historic re-enactors Becky and Don Becker, seen here when they portrayed General and Mrs. John Logan in an Apollo Area Historical Society program on Memorial Day, will portray Don Becker’s own great-great-grandparents during the Civil War during an afternoon program on Sunday at the Drake Log Cabin in Apollo.

The Apollo Area Historical Society will conduct its Civil War Encampment on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at the Drake Log Cabin in Apollo, featuring a portrayal of an ancestor of Jimmy Stewart, as well as a day in the life of a Civil War soldier and his wife, as portrayed by an Indiana area couple.

Civil War re-enactor Jonathan Richardson of the 40th Registered PA Volunteer Infantry, 11th Reserves, Co. C, will speak about the life of Gen. Samuel Jackson at 2 p.m.