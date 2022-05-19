In partnership with the Jimmy Stewart Museum, the Indiana County Decathlon Planning Team invites the public to participate in the Jimmy Stewart Birthday Walk at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The walk will start and end at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, and participants will be led by museum Executive Director Janie McKirgan on a tour through various points of interest throughout Indiana that are important to the hometown hero and his family’s story and legacy.
There are only a few more events left in this year’s Decathlon program, which culminates at Naturepalooza on June 4 at Blue Spruce Park. Come celebrate Jimmy’s birthday while learning local history and getting some exercise together.
Thanks to businesses, community-based organizations and dedicated volunteers, over the past six years more than 500 people have participated in the Indiana County Decathlon. Program information for this year and years-past events, including a series of self-guided tours, is available on the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development’s website at icopd.org.
More information can be found on Facebook at Indiana County Walking Decathlon.