The Jimmy Stewart Museum will be featuring a new exhibit this month titled “Another Wonderful Life: the Art of Mary Stewart.”

Jimmy Stewart’s sister, Mary, was a very talented artist who chose to go to Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon) in Pittsburgh to continue her art education. She then moved to New York and got a job using her artistic talents at Charm Magazine. Through different mediums, Mary displayed a unique talent and the museum is thrilled to shine a spot light on her.