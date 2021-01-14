Portions of $595,000 in job training funds will be coming to Indiana County out of nearly $4.7 million in PAsmart Next Generation Industry Partnership grants awarded Monday by Gov. Tom Wolf to bolster workforce development across Pennsylvania.
That includes portions of three grants totaling $345,000 to Tri-County partnerships also involving Armstrong and Butler counties.
The Tri-County Healthcare Industry Partnership, formed in 2002, is getting $150,000. Its priorities include career promotion within the sector, worker training for health care careers and coordinating the efforts of businesses, education, economic development and workforce development.
State officials said this partnership transitioned to the Next Generation Industry Partnership model in 2018.
Meanwhile, the Tri-County Manufacturing Industry Partnership, formed in 2005 and launched as a Next Generation Industry Partnership in 2019, also is getting $150,000.
Its priorities include career promotion and awareness activities through employer-based job shadowing, internships, career fairs, development of pre-apprenticeship programs and coordinating business needs with the efforts of education, economic development and workforce development.
In 2006, the Tri-County Technology Industry Partnership was formed and is actively working to transition to the Next Generation Industry Partnership Model.
It will get $45,000 toward strengthening information technical and communication services in the region, attracting other industry sectors to the region by providing a strong foundation of IT and communication service support, as well as coordinating efforts between businesses and public partners.
Indiana also will get a share of a $250,000 grant to the Southwest Corner Building and Construction Industry Partnership, which also covers Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
It also was formed in 2005 and transitioned to a Next Generation Industry Partnership in 2019.
Its priorities include improving community awareness by promoting career opportunities in the building and construction sector, developing worker recruitment strategies and expanding enrollment in trade apprenticeship programs, increasing diversity in the building and construction workforce.