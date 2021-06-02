The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 7.1 percent in April.
That put Indiana in 44th place among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. And it is compared to statewide and national unemployment rates which each were up one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 7.4 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.
But it also is down for Indiana County from 16.2 percent in April 2020, regarded as the first full month of shutdowns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As seasonally-adjusted, the labor force is down from 37,100 to 37,000, while the workforce was up from 31,100 to 34,400 and the number of people unemployed was down from 6,000 to 2,600.
Before seasonal adjustment is made, nonfarm jobs were essentially unchanged from March in all published supersectors, and over the year, while all published supersectors were either up or unchanged.
DLI said total nonfarm jobs rose in the Indiana market rose by 200 from March to 29,600.
Jobless rates across Pennsylvania ranged from 4.1 percent in Montour County to 9.9 in Philadelphia County.
Close to home, Jefferson ranked 34th at 6.7 percent, Westmoreland 36th at 6.8 percent, Clearfield 53rd at 7.4 percent, Cambria 60th at 7.6 percent, and Armstrong 61st at 7.7 percent.
Meanwhile, DLI is reminding claimants for Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation that they should file for weekly benefits before 9 p.m. tonight, to ensure their claims are processed prior to the system being taken offline on Thursday.
DLI said it is going offline as part of a transition that began this past Sunday, May 30, from the current 40-year old Unemployment Compensation system to a new, modern system.
DLI said the new system will be faster and easier to use and is expected to be live on Tuesday, June 8.