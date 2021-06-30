The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was down from April to 6.4 percent in May.
As originally reported, the Indiana County rate for April was given as 7.1 percent, down one-tenth of 1 percent from March. As revised in the release issued Tuesday, the jobless rate in April was given as 7.2 percent. In either case, the new figures are below the statewide rate of 6.9 percent for May, but above the national rate of 5.8 percent. Meanwhile, DLI said jobs were essentially unchanged from April in eight of nine published supersectors.
DLI said jobs in all published supersectors were either at or above their May 2020 levels. However, the state agency said the number of government jobs fell by 300 as the spring semester began to wrap up at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The total county jobless rate has dropped below half of that for May 2020, which DLI gave Tuesday as 13.6 percent, and is well below the 16.2 percent rate in April 2020, which is regarded as the first full month of shutdowns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state agency also reported that the total of nonfarm jobs in the Indiana area, before seasonal adjustment, was essentially unchanged over the month at 29,500.
Jobless rates across Pennsylvania for May according to figures issued Tuesday ranged from 3.9 percent in Chester and Montour counties to 8.9 percent in Philadelphia County. Indiana County came in 42nd place.
Close to home, Westmoreland County moved up to a tie for 32nd place as its rate dropped to 6.1 percent; Jefferson County was 34th as its rate dropped to 6.2 percent; Clearfield County was 59th at 7.1 percent; Armstrong County 60th at 7.3 percent; and Cambria County 62nd at 7.5 percent.