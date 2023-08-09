A long-time psychologist and crisis prevention instructor from Johnstown who passed away in March created a special legacy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in his will.
Robert Flora, a 1978 graduate of IUP’s psychology clinical mental health counseling master’s program, left instructions revealed after his death to donate $200,000 from his estate to IUP for student scholarships.
Flora grew up in the Moxham District of Johnstown. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, for which he was discharged honorably, who completed a master’s degree at IUP after earning a bachelor of science degree from California University of Pennsylvania.
After post-graduate work from the University of Pittsburgh, Flora moved to Ebensburg, where he worked for nearly 30 years as a staff psychologist for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, serving as a crisis prevention instructor at the Ebensburg Center.
His legacy is meant for full-time IUP students pursuing a degree in counseling or psychology, with the first preference for scholarship recipients being graduates of Greater Johnstown or Bishop McCort high schools.
If there are no candidates for the scholarship that fit that criteria, the scholarship will be open to students graduating from a high school within Cambria County.
His career also included employment at Bethlehem Steel’s Gautier Plant and Car Shops and teaching at Somerset Junior-Senior High School.
“This was a surprise, as Bob never mentioned the donations,” said Roberta (Bobbi) Shaffer, a long-time partner. “Bob was extremely private, and almost a mystery, but he wanted to help students to get a good education, especially because many families in the area face some financial challenges.”
Flora also left donations to various other organizations with the purpose of helping others and honoring his father, mother and brother.
