Another May is in the books and the arrival of June signals, for all intents and purposes, the start of summer. A solid schedule of community events over the month opens with tonight’s cross-town parade of Indiana Area Senior High School graduates from the IUP campus to the high school following the commencement ceremony ... continues with the NAACP’s Juneteenth observance 5 to 8 p.m. June 15 at Mack Park ... and wraps up with the faith-based Celebrate Life Indiana program June 27 at Word of Grace Church in Clymer.
Judy Holliday, of White Township, has announced a full schedule of 13 weeks of Summer Concerts in Memorial Park next to the Historical Society Museum between Wayne Avenue and South Sixth Street. Dave Nichol’s classic rock band The Boomers opens the series at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, but don’t worry about money. All the shows are free.
HERE’S HOW IT ENDED
The shroud of mystery surrounding the mid-winter emergency radio calls for paramedics and fire departments to rescue a young girl from an Indiana County farm pond has at last been lifted.
There was only silence after first responders pulled a 4-year-old Mennonite girl from the frigid waters on Jan. 14 and rushed her to Indiana Regional Medical Center. The girl had no pulse and wasn’t breathing.
Identified today only as Josalyn, its reported that she broke through the ice while skating with her brother and was rescued 20 minutes later by her father.
In an article that sensitively protects the identity of the girl and her family and location of their home, the Spring 2022 issue of IRMC HouseCall that hit area mailboxes this week includes a photo of young Josalyn — who is said to have suffered no lasting neurological effects of near-drowning — posing on the step of a LifeFlight medical helicopter that shuttled her to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for her long recovery.
The hospital magazine tells of the dramatic life-saving efforts of the IRMC Bork Emergency Center medical staff who restored Josalyn’s breathing, restarted her heartbeat and set her on a path to a normal kid’s life once more.
In a time when privacy mandates generally shut out a community’s worries and concerns, leaving senses of emptiness and fears of the worst, tales such as this of Josalyn’s miraculous survival — in the words of an IRMC nurse — are refreshing and encouraging, and bring feelings of joy that people can share, albeit from a distance, with a family experiencing triumph instead of tragedy.
WEEKEND CALENDAR
The community is invited to Grace United Methodist Church for a special Ukraine Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary at 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. An offering will be taken to benefit the Ukrainian refugees. The service will be led by Pastor Bill Blair; Father Ihor Protsak of St. John Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dixonville, will be the guest speaker.
Those shopping this evening or Saturday at Walmart, Giant Eagle and BiLo stores in the Indiana area will be greeted by the familiar group of guys with blue aprons and carrying cut out bleach jugs for a traditional community service campaign. After collecting donations on behalf of The Arc each spring for more than a decade, Indiana’s Knights of Columbus this year will be seeking support for the Special Olympics program benefiting athletes with disabilities in Indiana and Armstrong Counties. Under Director Michelle Jordan, the Special Olympics has rebounded from pandemic shutdowns to a busy schedule of training and competition throughout the year. (The games this weekend have moved to State College, where Olympians from throughout the state are participating in the 2022 Summer Games at the Penn State campus.)
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
As Indiana County and the nation today rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, it was 20 years ago when Americans sought a sense of normalcy following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Much like Al-Qaida forever changed mass-transportation safety standards, COVID-19 changed community health standards. A bad year for travel in 2002, the Gazette’s Bill Hastings reported in Inside Indiana, meant a downslide for tourism and visitors to Indiana County attractions including Jimmy Stewart Museum, the Challenger Raceway near Jacksonville, and the annual British Car Show sponsored by Charles Runyan’s The Roadster Factory.
Also on June 7, 2002, Hastings reported, Indiana hosted the Pennsylvania Nine-Ball Tournament at Ernie Lorelli’s Lucky Break billiards hall on Philadelphia Street ... local singers Sean Moran and Mark Garrick were to lead off a day of entertainment for the June 8 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the town of Coral in Center Township ... the annual Jimmy Stewart Airport Festival also was on tap that weekend ... and the VFW Country Club on Indian Springs Road was hosting the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars golf tournament.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Regional gasoline prices jumped another dime a gallon following Memorial Day, and now average $4.79 at most Indiana area fuel pumps with a few outliers at $4.69 (in Home and Saltsburg) according to PennsylvanaGasPrices.com … Indiana County Decathlon wraps up its four-month mission of getting Indiana County people out of their homes for fun and activity with Nature Palooza 2022, sponsored by the Children’s Advisory Commission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Blue Spruce Park … owners of the shuttered Fortune Buffet restaurant and sushi bar at Townfair Center along Ben Franklin Road South have inquired of White Township officials for the building’s status in relation to township standards. While the sale of the property hasn’t been confirmed and no future plan has been announced, the inquiry, at best, signals an impending rise from dormancy … with it being commencement time in the area, Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy recalls Henry David Thoreau’s nugget of wisdom, “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.”
