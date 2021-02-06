More of the impact of the academic restructuring and staff layoffs at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be realized in the coming weeks as the university’s class schedules for the Fall 2021 term will be unveiled.
The sting of the plan to reshape IUP has been sinking in for professors, students and the Indiana community since October. Held as a key to IUP’s long-term survival as a “student-centered” university providing affordable degrees in areas where employers are hiring, the plan was greeted with expected anger, sadness and anxiety in the community but continues to meet criticism for the way it was delivered, particularly for the Department of Journalism and Public Relations.
IUP has provided no shortage of documentation of the statistics and philosophy that drove the stark changes.
Budget and enrollment numbers, workforce analyses and the university’s historic strengths are shown on the university website in the rationale for cutting more than 80 jobs, altering 100 degree programs and reprioritizing the remaining ones beginning this fall.
But professor Michele Papakie, chairwoman of the department, blasted the administration for the sense of indignation she felt as she learned the fate of her job and the journalism program.
Papakie said she got most information about the future of the Journalism and Public Relations Department from documents posted on the IUP website and from alumni who reported back to her on their meetings with administrators including President Michael Driscoll — the kind of meeting that she was denied.
“I teach public relations and one of the very first things you learn is about your public,” Papakie said. “You have an internal public and that should be your most important public. They are the people who deliver your product or service, they affect your bottom line the most. And they don’t have the decency to talk to me about this.”
The president’s words came as hearsay to her from successful graduates.
“They have had one-on-one sit-downs with our alumni and our president and not me. The alumni come to me and say what the president said and I feel like a complete idiot because I’m in a position of responsibility for leading the department but they don’t give me the respect or professional courtesy or personal courtesy to have a conversation with me.”
Papakie’s voice trembled with emotion.
“It’s absolutely embarrassing to me as a leader, when alumni call and say, ‘give me what I need to know, I have an audience with the president.’ Are you kidding me?!” Papakie said. “If he wants to know, why doesn’t he sit down with me? It’s such a slap in the face, that I’ve given everything I possibly could give for 14 years.
“I’ve lived in the dorms. I had a team of undergraduate students who worked on strategic visioning for the university; I don’t think that’s ever been done before. For the contributions I’ve made to that university in 14 years and I don’t even get the respect of a phone call or an email.”
Papakie didn’t hold her experience as representative of how all the department leaders and professors learned what would happen to their jobs.
What she did learn, some from Provost Timothy Moerland and some from Dean Yaw Asamoah of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (the umbrella over the journalism department), changed several times in a few short months.
Papakie said IUP administration and faculty rallied to meet efficiency levels prescribed by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, who charged the 14 state-owned schools to maintain 20:1 student to faculty ratios.
At IUP, Moerland devised the “Inspire” program, Papakie said, and encouraged all at the university to respond to threatened PASSHE budget cuts.
“So IUP’s administration was ‘let’s get ahead of this, let’s work together, let’s get our ideas together and nip this in the bud. Let’s make the changes we want to make before they’re imposed on us by the system,’” she said.
Papakie said she teamed up last spring with Gail Wilson, chairwoman of the Department of Communications Media, to plan to combine journalism and communication into a department that could achieve the 20:1 ratio goal and provide the robust media education that students wanted.
“We created an entire plan on how to merge the departments because they had too many students and too few faculty, while we had too few students and too many faculty,” Papakie said.
“We should have done it years ago.”
Retired IUP professor J. David Truby agreed.
“Kurt Dudt, a former communications professor, and I tried three times to merge the departments, but it wasn’t allowed,” Truby said. “We tried three times to get what (Michele) and Gail got accomplished.
Truby was hired at IUP in 1969 to develop a journalism program under the English Department. He guided it to its own standing as the Journalism and Public Relations Department in the early 1970s, changed his own plan to leave after five years in Indiana, and retired from the faculty after 26 years.
“I remember when I had the media kids in our basic class, the best ones they had, I recruited them to our department. That’s when we started talking about merging. It was a good idea then and a good idea now,” Truby said.
With that plan sent to John Sutton Hall, Papakie waited.
“So we’re chugging along like life is grand and we would have the most stellar program in the state, for the type of students that IUP serves,” she recalled. “Then in mid-October I’m told in a meeting in front of everybody, blindsided, that my program was being discontinued. I about fell out of my chair. I had no idea.”
Asamoah delivered the word in a gathering of Humanities and Social Sciences faculty as he told them all that the college “was being dismembered,” Papakie said.
But then Papakie said the dean changed his position:
“We were blown away but were listening for him to enumerate each of our departments. The College of Humanities and Social Sciences would cease to exist. Then at the very end he said Journalism and Public Relations would either be merged with comm media or be discontinued.
“I asked, ‘either?’ And he said ‘it’s going to be discontinued.’”
Journalism and P.R. graduates revolted in a way after learning of the plan, Papakie said.
“They came out in full force. So what we think happened, the (backlash) we created caused them to rethink that because Oct. 28, when the university rolled out its ‘NextGen’ plan, it listed journalism as being moved to comm media,” she said. “I never got a phone call, email, anything. I found out with the rest of the universe when it was posted on website.”
Two days later, Papakie was told in an email message that she and her colleagues on the Journalism and Public Relations Department faculty — Randy Jesick, Erick Lauber, Stanford Mukasa and Laurie Miller — all would be let go at the end of the 2020-2021 year.
Papakie said she emailed the provost to ask what she was to tell students, parents and alumni about the future of journalism studies. “They don’t know what’s going on,” she was told.
“How do you not know what’s going on when you’re firing five people?” Papakie asked rhetorically. “You’re moving a department to another department that now has a hardship because two of us journalism professors were teaching comm media classes because they can’t deliver the curriculum they have.
“Now comm media is losing us and for good measure, one of their own, so now they will have eight faculty to deliver three comm media majors, our journalism major, a master’s program and a doctoral program.”
The process failed her, Papakie said, but she fully understands the need for it to happen.
Already down 34.8 percent from its peak in 2012, enrollment at Indiana University of Pennsylvania this week was predicted to continue to slump for several more years, the university president reported.
In an update to IUP’s efforts to boost and retain student numbers and cut financial losses, Driscoll said the university’s best plans cannot defeat overall population loss — measured in relevant terms as a 5.6 percent drop in the number of high school graduates in the northeastern U.S. from 2013 to 2027; in Pennsylvania the decline will be almost 13 percent, and western Pennsylvania, IUP’s enrollment base, “is projected to be hit especially hard in terms of the decline,” Driscoll wrote Monday in his “Enrollment and Financial Challenges: Facts, Initiatives and Results” report published on the IUP website.
Driscoll lamented the ongoing relative low level of state funding for public higher education (Pennsylvania ranks No. 48 in the nation, by his statistics); spending cuts that didn’t match the drop in enrollment; and the overestimated reduction in payroll by attrition.
“We had hoped for deeper workforce reductions to take place through attrition, including employees taking advantage of recent State System retirement incentives,” Driscoll wrote. “That did not happen.”
The report comes as the university Academic Restructuring Plan announced in October takes effect.
That plan, as revised in December, details the closure of seven academic programs, the merger of 29 others, the placement of 17 in moratorium, the combination of three and the various modification of 44 programs (29 moved, eight converted, five renamed, one split and one transitioned).
The restructuring positioned IUP to notify 82 faculty members that their jobs would be cut; 28 involuntary layoffs were averted, according to Driscoll, when others opted to voluntarily resign or retire or otherwise departed the payroll.
It’s in February each year when department heads devise the course offerings for the fall term, just ahead of the March student registration period.
Soon, the IUP course schedules will show what times and days the classes will be offered and the professors who will teach them. Of interest when that unfolds, to Papakie, will be the staffing for the 35 courses that the department offers when they are moved under the Department of Communications Media.
She said she believed she and Wilson had planned a program that would financially sustain all the faculty of both departments and cure the $183,000 annual deficit of the journalism program.
“I understand business; layoffs happen, I get it, it’s terrible and it’s sad,” Papakie said. “But when we had a solution that was endorsed by the provost; we worked on it all summer and it really had some promise.
“I would guess the total number of students is probably around 500 when you talk about the graduates and the undergrads. You would have 13 people delivering a product to around 500 students. Is that a horrible ratio? Five hundred divided by 13 would be 38 students, a 38:1 ratio. It just doesn’t make sense. We could have a communication program that would be the best in the state by combining what we’re doing.”
Structurally, putting journalism and communications media together puts IUP more in line with the way the 13 other PASSHE member universities organize their programs.
• Bloomsburg: Department of Media and Journalism
• California: English major with a concentration in journalism
• Cheyney: Communication Arts, electronic media and public relations
• Clarion: Mass Media Arts and Journalism Program
• East Stroudsburg: Department of Communication, concentrations in broadcasting, media studies, public communication and advocacy, and public relations
• Edinboro: Communication, Journalism and Media Department
• Kutztown: English Professional Writing
• Lock Haven: Department of Communication with four tracks including journalism
• Mansfield: Communication Program with four concentrations, none emphasizing newspaper
• Millersville: Department of English, Print Media Studies
• Shippensburg: Communication/Journalism, Print and Online Media Concentration
• Slippery Rock: Converged Journalism, training students for careers in print, electronic and online media and public relations.
• West Chester: English with a journalism minor for working in print and online media
In light of a plan by the state system to combine Clarion, Edinboro and California into a single university under one administration with three distinct community campuses, and to blend Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield the same way, would PASSHE consolidate journalism and communications programs into a certain few campuses with the thought of making them stronger, more efficient and attractive programs?
PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon said the system philosophy is not to guide member schools’ curriculum choices.
“When it comes to individual institutions like Indiana, they are in the position to talk about their academic programs,” Pidgeon said. “But from a system-wide standpoint, traditionally and historically, individual universities develop their own academic programs, subject to review and approval by board of governors.
In other words, local market driven.
“We’re at an interesting point where public higher education in Pennsylvania is adapting to what the marketplace is telling us,” he said.
“We are challenged financially and that has been amplified by pandemic, and it has accelerated the work we were doing on our reform agenda.”
Papakie suggested that shedding the journalism professors at IUP is untimely.
It’s a pivotal time for journalism to find its new path, after surviving cultural transitions from newspapers to radio, then to television and now to the internet.
“It’s a technological disruption and it’s going to be a 20-something person who cracks that code. And I want to be a part of that,” Papakie said. “I want to be a part of educating the next generation who is going to crack the code on journalism, and let it settle into the internet and figure out how we maintain a democracy with free-flowing information and freedom of the press.
“I want to be part of figuring that out and I thought IUP wanted to be a part of that. But if you’re going to just move the program to comm media and fire all the faculty who are qualified to teach it. I’m not sure where you’re going to be when it does round the corner and people are interested because it’s necessary to a democracy.”
When she first became chairwoman, the department had pens imprinted with the slogan “Change the world with your words.”
“We really believed that and our students are out there doing it,” she said. “That’s really, really satisfying. And it’s so devastating to me that we’re in a time in our history when that’s under fire and I’m losing the opportunity to put out another generation of writers when we need them the most desperately.
“Now more than ever, and I feel like we’re finally turning a corner and journalism is going to be recognized as being important to a democracy again.”
The future for it at IUP is in doubt, she said.
“I asked the question, ‘how are you going to deliver a program without any faculty?’ and the answer was, ‘we don’t have a long-term plan.’” Papakie said.
“Well apparently they don’t have a short-term plan, because fall 2021 is right around the corner and I don’t know what the plan is.”