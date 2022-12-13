IUP Journalism reunion

Attending the Journalism/PR program’s 50th-year reunion in September were, in front, from left, J. David Truby, Michele Papakie and Randy Jesick, former chairpersons of the department. In the second row are Tim Hayes and Tim Wesley, alums who created and co-chaired the reunion. Truby is also the remaining founder of the department.

 Photo by Communications Media

When it comes to 50th anniversary celebrations, the former IUP Journalism and Public Relations Department actually beat the fabled Rolling Stones rock band to their 50 anniversary celebration by two months.

About 170 former IUP Journalism and Public Relations alumni, faculty, staff and family celebrated 50 years of excellence, integrity and friendships by gathering on the weekend of September 23rd-25th at the Kovalchick Convention Complex. According to alumni co-chair Reunion planners, Tim Hayes (class of 1982) and Tim Wesley (class of 1983), the weekend events included dedicating a outdoor bench by the Oak Grove and enjoying a mammoth gala dinner and awards ceremony.