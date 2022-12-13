When it comes to 50th anniversary celebrations, the former IUP Journalism and Public Relations Department actually beat the fabled Rolling Stones rock band to their 50 anniversary celebration by two months.
About 170 former IUP Journalism and Public Relations alumni, faculty, staff and family celebrated 50 years of excellence, integrity and friendships by gathering on the weekend of September 23rd-25th at the Kovalchick Convention Complex. According to alumni co-chair Reunion planners, Tim Hayes (class of 1982) and Tim Wesley (class of 1983), the weekend events included dedicating a outdoor bench by the Oak Grove and enjoying a mammoth gala dinner and awards ceremony.
“Imagine reconnecting with students that you have not seen in 45 years or meeting graduates of our great program that Dr. Craig Swauger and Dr. J. David Truby created in the 1970s. Imagine meeting old friends and alumni who experienced the same outstanding education that you earned. Imagine being together in the same room and sharing stories with hugely successful alums. All agree it was a “wow” event so appropriately named, The Gold Standard,” Hayes and Wesley said.
“With over 2,000 successful journalists and public relation specialists including five Pulitzer prize winners, our IUP journalism and public relations alums have made their mark nationally and internationally. They are giving the program’s educators a sense of pride and achievement which is always a true reason to celebrate. Even though the department was dissolved recently and its dedicated professors were retrenched two years ago, this group of passionate alumni have not given up and still honor the education they received,” Truby added.
Prior to the awards dinner, alumni gathered at the entrance of Jane Leonard Hall for a ceremony to dedicate the bench representing the department. The plaque reads “Honoring the 50-Year Legacy of The IUP Journalism and PR Program “ The Gold Standard” Faculty and Global Alumni Dedicated with Pride — September 2022.” This bench, cemented in concrete, is a reminder of how proud the alumni are of the solid education they received as a journalism and PR major.
Hayes and Wesley co-chaired the reunion with committee members that included Jeff Krakoff ’86, Rose Glenn ’82, Rick Ayers ’90, Kristen Blucas ’91 and Meredith Giantsos ’07, plus former faculty co-chairs Truby, Randy Jesick and Michele Papakie.
For over a year this successful alumni team used their talents and generosity to plan a wonderful event. Hayes emceed the gala dinner to honor the program and faculty.
Jeff Krakoff ’86 shared his journey as a student who planned on being a sports writer and found his passion in communications and public relations through guidance from faculty members and experiences. He ended his speech by addressing the faculty, saying, “If you ever wonder what your impact has been, it’s huge, immeasurable, you changed our lives, well done, and bravo to us all!”
Founder Awards were presented to the late Swauger and to Truby, who was hired by Swauger to create and build the program. Jesick received a Legacy Award. John Esposito ’78, an Indiana local who is now CEO of Warner Music, spoke of Swauger’s history and passion for the journalism program. Swauger worked as a reporter for The Indiana Gazette before joining the IUP faculty. His son, John Swauger, was honored to accept this award for his father and said, “I wish my dad was here tonight to receive this. He loved IUP and the Journalism and English departments. He would be so proud of all the students who went through the program and so proud of their accomplishments.”
Almar Latour ’94 spoke on video of the experiences, guidance, teaching and encouragement from Truby. Latour said how totally valuable this education was in his life and career. He was honored to present Truby with the Founder Award. Truby reflected on his time teaching, saying, “I loved this experience, all my classes and our students. Our alumni went out into the world and made communication industry way far better.”
Rose Dill presented Jesick with the Legacy Award citing his wealth in teaching. Most notably teaching the basics in writing including his infamous red pen corrections and the ultimate importance of The Associated Press Stylebook.
Jesick said that “I am the luckiest, richest and happiest person I can imagine. It is all because of the students I have taught.”
The evening featured a viewing of the journalism tribute video, created with the help of reunion committee members plus John Beale ’79, Tom Bickert ’78, Jenn Dunsmore ’98 and Zach Hilliard ’13. Papakie ‘89, and a previous Journalism/PR Department chair, reflected as a student and professor of this great program. “I knew the quality of education I had gotten and it has served me well in so many ways.”
As a professor, she added that she never felt alone and relied on alumni to keep her current in this industry and highlighted the importance of mastering the basics of journalistic writing. This wonderful overview with photographs and interviews can be viewed online through the IUP website.
Almar Latour also expressed “a debt of gratitude to David Truby, Randy Jesick and all the faculty and staff of the Journalism/Public Relations department.”
Latour is now chief executive officer of Dow Jones and publisher of the Wall Street Journal.
Attendees received a commemorative keepsake book celebrating a Half Century of Excellence that featured the history and founding of the department. Interesting student stories like writing, editing and creating The Penn three days a week while completing courses plus stories of experiences writing for The Indiana Gazette were shared. Many graduates started their careers reporting and writing for The Indiana Gazette, developing skills they are still using today.
After the event, Rose Glenn said, “I was so thrilled with the number of alumni who returned to IUP to celebrate the journalism and PR professors and program. It was wonderful re-connecting with many classmates and rekindling friendships. David Truby and Randy Jesick are truly legends who deserve this recognition by all of us.”
Most attendees and those who were unable to be there commented that they wanted to meet again, share more stories and celebrate how those pivotal four years at IUP were in their lives, plus thank everyone involved in creating this lasting legacy.
The reunion committee met weeks after the event to decide the who, what, when and where and concluded maybe to gather again next year.