An Indiana County judge issued a decision Wednesday in favor of the River Valley School District in a lawsuit filed by the community group Save Our Saltsburg Schools over the district’s now-implemented reconfiguration plan.
SOSS had sued the district, as well as members Rick Harper, Anthony Canzano, Molly Stiles, Connie Constantino, Holly Gibson and Mary Whitfield, in an attempt to stop the closure of Saltsburg Middle/High School and transportation of those students to Blairsville.
Senior Judge William Martin, of the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County, ordered objections by the defendants to be sustained.
“The Court is sympathetic to Plaintiff’s desire to have SMHS remain in the Saltsburg community and recognizes the impassioned efforts Plaintiff has taken in the attempt to keep their local school,” Martin wrote. “The Court is, however, strictly bound to apply legal principles to the actions of the River Valley School District and Board members. It is beyond the scope of the Court’s decision making latitude to question the propriety of the Board’s decisions provided they were made within the confines of the law.”
Philip Martell, River Valley superintendent, issued a statement Thursday on the decision.
“The school district is pleased with the outcome as it brings closure to the issue and allows us to continue to move forward providing our students with the best educational opportunities and tools to succeed in this global economy,” he wrote in an email to the Gazette. “We have plans to not only become a regional leader in public education but a national one at the same time. We will continue to work with all of our communities to provide information and support their efforts and partnership with the River Valley School District.”
When asked Thursday morning by email for a comment in a question phrased, “Would it be possible to get a statement on the judge’s ruling on the SOSS lawsuit against River Valley for The Indiana Gazette?”, SOSS attorney Joel Sansone replied, “I don’t believe I know you. Are you a member of the press?”
He did not respond to a follow-up email — which contained a link with a previous Gazette article in which he was featured — as of press time.
The lawsuit alleged the district and members violated the plaintiff’s procedural due process and breached fiduciary duty in its decision to close the school.
On the due process count, Martin wrote, “the Court does not find that Plaintiff’s right to procedural due process as violated,” as the district held a public hearing.
“The Hearing provided a forum for public opinion, comment, and the sharing of information by both proponents and opponents of the plan,” Martin wrote.
SOSS had alleged board members went into the hearing with a decision already made.
“Plaintiff contends that Board members made comments prior to the Hearing indicating the intention to consolidate and that the Superintendent opened the Hearing with a presentation about plans to convert the SMHS building into a STEAM Academy as evidence of predetermination,” Martin wrote.
“It is expected and unsurprising that the Board would have previously discussed plans to consolidate or explore potential uses for SMHS prior to the hearing.”
Addressing students’ rights to a free, public education, Martin wrote that “Although Plaintiff in the instant matter is dissatisfied with the consolidation plan, there had been no deprivation of the right to a free public education.”
On the claim of a breach of fiduciary duty, Martin wrote the “Plaintiff would need to show that a fiduciary relationship existed between the individual Defendants and Plaintiff, that the individual Defendants negligently or intentionally failed to act in good faith or solely for Plaintiff’s benefit, and that Plaintiff suffered an injury as a result.”
SOSS claimed the members “breached that duty by voting for consolidation to further their own interests of enhancing the River Valley athletic program, particularly the football program.”
The group submitted a complaint regarding comments Martell made on the “Indiana in the Morning” radio show, indicating the district “planned to commission a study regarding the eventual purchase of a ‘joint athletic facility.’”
Martin wrote the plaintiff “failed to establish the existence of a fiduciary duty.”
“Even if Plaintiff was able to establish the necessary elements for a breach of fiduciary duty, the individual Defendants are immune from liability in this action pursuant to both the recognized doctrine of high public official immunity,” Martin wrote.
Previously, the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on June 1 dismissed federal claims against the district.