An Indiana County judge last week ruled against Friends of White’s Woods in the group’s effort to stop White Township from implementing an invasive species and timber management plan in White’s Woods nature park.
Senior Judge William Martin of the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County on Thursday denied injunctive relief sought against the township in a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit group, which in part wanted “to enjoin the Defendant from performing surface operations in order to prevent permanent and irreparable harm in White’s Woods,” according to Martin’s opinion.
The case was heard before a nonjury trial June 2. Officials with White Township, Millstone Land Management LLC and Friends of White’s Woods testified.
The township entered into a consulting agreement with Millstone Land Management LLC on Sept. 11, 2019, “whereby Millstone was to develop an invasive species and timber plan for all properties owned by White Township, including White’s Woods,” according to court documents. On March 20, 2020, the township awarded Millstone a $20,000 contract “for invasive species removal on a 50-acre tract designated as Zone 1.”
In addition to seeking the injunction, FWW alleged township officials attempted to exempt the project from bidding requirements by separating the parcel of woods into “multiple zones,” according to information in Martin’s opinion. FWW also argued, related to bidding, that the removal of invasive species wasn’t considered a professional service.
“Plaintiff does not contest the claim that the consulting agreement was for professional services, but rejects the claim that the invasive species removal contract for the actual operations constitutes a contract for professional services,” Martin wrote.
Township officials disagreed and argued “the contracts are for professional services, and thus are exempt from bidding requirements,” the documents state. Bidding requirements are exempt if “involving personal or professional services,” as defined by “including such services which involve quality as the paramount concern and require a recognized professional and special expertise.”
At the trial, Michael Lawer, owner of Millstone, testified on his background, saying he graduated from the School of Forestry in 2011 and has worked in the industry for about 12 to 13 years. He said his training included wetlands, ecology, biology, dendrology and soils.
“Lawer went on to explain that his crew divides an area into small parcels of 1/10 acre and makes determinations as to plant health and tree health for each specific plot,” Martin wrote. He also testified “he employs a herpetologist, skilled equipment operators, and individuals with education and experience in forestry.”
“Lawer explained that not only must operators have skill and expertise in running equipment, they must also be able to identify plants,” Martin wrote.
The forester also spoke on “treating plants and soil, overseeding, preventing erosion and sedimentation, and introducing desirable plant species to combat regeneration of invasive ones” and discussed reasons for the parcel division.
“Lawer also addressed safety, explaining that it is dangerous to operate certain equipment and that was a factor in dividing the property into zones,” Martin wrote. “If the project is divided as planned, only certain areas of White’s Woods will have to be shut down at one time and others can remain open for public use.”
White Township Manager Milton Lady spoke on the reasons for the parcel division as well.
“Lady testified that a decision was made to divide the entire parcel into separate zones due to different characteristics in terrain, and different invasive species and trees in each,” Martin wrote. “He also testified the project was divided into sections because it would be done over a period of time and a bidder cannot be expected to provide an accurate proposal for work that would be done three or four years later.”
Lady spoke on the process of selecting Millstone, saying the company was one of three bidders for another project at the township’s recreation center, with the other two bidders not meeting requirements.
Lady worked with Millstone at the complex, he said in court, and noted it was his “first experience with invasive species removal involving Millstone’s consulting,” Martin wrote. “According to Lady, his experience with the Rec Complex project educated and informed him about the process of invasive species removal. Following several walks through the property with Millstone, he realized the expertise needed by an operator and that is a detailed, skilled process.”
Martin wrote it was the position of FWW officials that “there are other forestry companies that Defendant could have contacted.”
Lady testified he conducted a search online for potential companies and found no qualified candidates.
FWW officials “also maintained throughout this action that the proposed work at White’s Woods is not a professional service and requires no special skill or expertise.”
“At trial, (Friends of White’s Woods President Sara) King stated that a mulching attachment could be rented and placed on equipment like a Kubota or Bobcat. King did, however, admit that she had never rented or used a mulcher, but was only confirming that the equipment was available for rental.”
“Lady also rejected the contention that anyone driving a tractor could perform the needed work, explaining that it requires professional knowledge of plants and trees in addition to having the skill to run the equipment,” Martin wrote.
“The Court finds both Lady and Lawer to be credible witnesses,” Martin wrote. “The Court also finds King to be credible, however, the foundation of her testimony is lacking.
“King simply did a Google search for companies that do forest mulching. Lady, on the other hand, did extensive research with knowledge of the specific work that was required. He also had the benefit of working with Millstone and experience with the work that had been done at the Rec Complex. Therefore, more weight is accorded to his testimony.”
Martin noted FWW “could have contacted any of the other companies mentioned by King to secure testimony about the scope of the work involved so as to rebut the testimony of Lady and Lawer. Plaintiff chose not to call these witnesses, but instead, called Lady and Lawer. As Defendant’s counsel correctly points out in his Proposed Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law, Plaintiff is bound by their testimony.”
The judge agreed with township officials on the aspect of professional services.
“A review of the testimony and evidence presented shows that the proposed work at White’s Woods requires skill and expertise, not only in identifying the proper course of action based on the unique characteristics of specific plots, but also in safely and properly operating various types of equipment,” Martin wrote.
“Clearly, professional expertise is required to perform these operations and it is not as simplistic as renting a mulching attachment. For these reasons, the Court finds that the contract for invasive species removal is a contract for professional services, and is thus exempt from bidding requirements.”
Martin also said the “Defendant had no obligation to engage in the competitive bidding process.”
On Tuesday, King said in a phone interview the FWW’s win came in March from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“DCNR has final say,” King said. “The heavy machinery removal will not take place. DNCR ruled in March that the invasive species removal method Millstone was going to use is not acceptable to them. Since DCNR has final say over Project 70 lands, the heavy machinery removal in White’s Woods will not take place.”
She said the group may have further comment after consulting with its attorney.
An email notice to FWW members Monday said “Don’t be fooled. FWW won by achieving our main objective” by stopping the removal of any trees from the property in 17 months.
Township officials declined to comment through a spokesman Tuesday. Officials are expected to speak about the decision at today’s regularly scheduled White Township Board of Supervisors meeting at 1 p.m.