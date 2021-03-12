The district court for the heart of Indiana County has found a new home for the second time in the last 30 years.
Growth in court activity and needs for new features prompted the move of the District 40-2-01 from the courthouse annex at 827 Water St. to North Fourth Street, in the sprawling building that formerly housed the Indiana County unemployment office and the Indiana County Conservation District headquarters.
District Judge Guy Haberl now presides in a more spacious courtroom that has an even bigger look due to the chairs being lined up along the walls, leaving only seats for attorneys and participants at the tables in the center of the room. They’re better spaced than in the court’s former homes.
A big-screen TV is mounted on the wall to enable Haberl to conduct court proceedings by online video for defendants who are incarcerated at the county jail, State Correctional Institution Pine Grove, or in other counties.
The new court has its own men’s and women’s restrooms and a secure toilet room reserved for prisoners awaiting hearings. At the annex, all relied on public restrooms that served the entire building and posed a security risk.
The new court center features larger conference rooms for lawyers and their clients, a meeting room for victim advocates and crime witnesses, a bigger office for the judge, and a spacious office for current record storage and the staff of three court workers. There’s a kitchen and lunchroom.
Parking for court participants was scarce at the Water Street location. On North Fourth Street, the complex has about 30 off-street spaces.
No longer will Haberl need to grant breaks in hearings to let lawyers run out to plug parking meters.
A large foyer lets visitors come in out of the weather and wait for security clearance to enter the offices.
The building has excess space after taking care of all the court needs. A fair amount of open space will be equipped for storage for the court and the county government, Haberl said.
It rivals the cramped quarters the district court once occupied in what now is a conference room in the courthouse annex at 801 Water St.
“We started talking about moving over here in July ‘17,” Haberl said. “Things happened in the meantime but it turned out really nice. We have state of the art security.”
Haberl said Common Pleas Court Judges William Martin and Thomas Bianco and court administrator Christy Donofrio had a personal hand in designing the floor plan. Retired county courthouse maintenance director Bill Sink was hired to oversee construction.
The renovation of the old state job center was completed at a cost of about $673,800 by Fred L. Burns Construction.
But for the coronavirus pandemic, Haberl said he would have held an open house to introduce the new court to county residents.
Haberl credited the county board of commissioners and the county office of planning and development with helping to make the project possible.
“The technology is nice. It’s better that we can space people out in a bigger courtroom,” Haberl said. “And it’s easier to find (on well-traveled North Fourth Street), that makes it user friendly.”