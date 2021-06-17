A former Indiana County man has been dealt another setback in his bid to reverse his 1997 conviction for the murder of a teenaged girl more than 42 years ago in southwestern Indiana County.
In a contentiously argued challenge to whether a prosecutor in the trial 24 years ago made a reckless blunder in the case, Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco ruled June 10 that the error in the case didn’t compromise Ronald Weiss’ right to a fair trial.
Bianco wrote that Weiss should stand trial again, as ordered by a federal judge who dismissed the conviction, and said the retrial wouldn’t be considered an unconstitutional act of double jeopardy.
At issue is whether Deputy Attorney General Scott Robinette, the prosecutor for the trial, failed to disclose enough information to jurors concerning the testimony of prison inmates Sam Tribuiani and Kermeth Wright, who said that Weiss talked about the murder several years earlier while Weiss was imprisoned for an unrelated case.
State police had charged Weiss with killing Barbara Bruzda, after shooting pool with the 16-year-old in the tavern that her parents owned, Joe’s Place, in Tunnelton, on Oct. 23, 1978.
Bianco has earlier ruled in the back-and-forth series of appeals and challenges in the case that the direct evidence concerning the slaying outweighed the testimony of jailhouse confessions, and Robinette’s failure to reveal that he contacted out-of-county prison and justice officials about Wright and Tribuiani’s cooperation in the Bruzda murder case.
Defense Attorney Taylor Johnson appealed Bianco’s August 2019 ruling to the Pennsylvania Superior Court. There, the judges held off a double-jeopardy ruling and sent the case back to Bianco, directing him to reconsider the effect of Robinette’s misconduct with consideration of a new precedent set in a case decided in early 2020 by the state Supreme Court.
Where Bianco has ruled that Robinette’s error in the trial was a product of his misunderstanding of the requirement to fully inform defense attorneys and jurors of any agreements with inmates for their testimony, the Supreme Court lowered the standard for prosecutorial misconduct to be considered grounds for dismissing a conviction and blocking retrial as double jeopardy.
Deputy Attorney General Greg Simatic and Johnson dueled to sway Bianco’s opinion in lengthy written arguments of the impact of Robinette’s handling of Tribuiani and Wright in the 1997 jury trial: Simatic wrote 19 pages stating his case, Johnson wrote a 16-page argument, and Bianco explained his reasoning in 43 pages.
Simatic proposed that reckless conduct required conscious disregard for the substantial risk that a defendant would be deprived of a right to a fair trial.
“It requires conscious action or inaction that creates risk of harm, in excess of that necessary to make conduct negligent,” Simatic wrote.
At the trial Robinette, through his questioning of Tribuiani and Wright, informed jurors that he had made no promises of favorable treatment or threatened unfavorable treatment to elicit the testimony of Weiss’s jailhouse confessions.
Robinette had agreed only to notify parole board officials, judges and district attorneys in the counties where the men had pending court cases that they were cooperative in a very serious case in Indiana County.
Was that a reckless departure from what he was required by law to tell the jury, the attorneys proposed.
Recklessness is different from incompetence or unskillfulness, Simatic argued, and suggested to Bianco that Robinette may have failed to fully research and analyze his obligations to disclose certain information that may have been beneficial to the defense for witness impeachment purposes.
“Dismissal of criminal charges punishes not only the prosecutor … but also the public at large, since the public has a reasonable expectation that those who have been charged with crimes will be fairly prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Simatic wrote.
“Given the public policy goal of protecting the public from criminal conduct, a trial court should consider dismissal of charges where the actions of commonwealth are egregious and where demonstrable prejudice will be suffered by the defendant if the charges are not dismissed.”
Johnson, on the other hand, said Robinette’s unawareness of his legal duty to tell the jurors that he wrote letters and made phone calls on behalf of the inmates indeed demonstrated conscious disregard of the risk that Weiss would be put at a disadvantage.
In the 1997 trial, Robinette sought and the jury ordered the death penalty.
That elevated Robinette’s responsibility, Johnson argued, and he cited several precedent court rulings on prosecutorial misconduct questions.
“Robinette asked the court and commonwealth and the people to end a man’s life,” according to Johnson’s brief, in which “Robinette emphasized the substantial nature of the informants’ testimony by documenting and believing that the informants were the key to his case.
“When looking to justification of his actions, again the fact that a sentence of death was sought and ultimately obtained by Robinette is telling. A prosecutor has the duty to read and understand the law.”
In his ruling to again separate the prosecutorial misconduct and double jeopardy questions, Bianco quoted Robinette’s explanation according to his testimony in a 2019 evidentiary hearing.
“My understanding, a couple of things, first of all, my understanding of what Brady (the disclosure law) required at that time did not include letters such as the ones I had written,” Robinette testified. “I have been involved in some appellate litigation where there were Brady issues raised during that time frame. And I even remember cases that … were valid at the time that said material … for cross-examination isn’t necessarily Brady material.
“These weren’t statements by the witnesses. These were my statements. … That never struck me as something that I …. that I would do, never even considered it.”
Bianco ruled that Robinette was sincere.
“The court finds Robinette’s testimony to be credible in a critical regard; this court believes that Robinette genuinely thinks that his actions did not and do not constitute prosecutorial misconduct. he didn’t believe it at the time of the trial and it appears that he is skeptical of some of the decisions” by judges who decided some of the appeals.
While Robinette’s convictions regarding his conduct were flawed, Bianco ruled, they are not impossible to believe. And while Robinette’s conduct could be called outrageous, Bianco ruled, it lacked an intention toward a specific result.
“When misconduct lacks the intentionality required, or constitutes reckless conduct without the substantial risk that the defendant would be denied a fair trial, Pennsylvania jurisprudence provides that the prejudice to the defendant can be remedied by retrial,” Bianco concluded, standing by his earlier order that Weiss should be tried again — and remain in jail until then.
The Pennsylvania Superior Court would automatically review Bianco’s rationale and weigh the June 10 ruling in the still-pending appeal.