Judicial candidates campaign in Indiana

Addressing a rally Friday at the newly opened Indiana County Republican Committee headquarters in downtown Indiana were, from left, judicial candidates Maria Battista (Superior Court), Carolyn Carluccio (Supreme Court) and Megan Martin (Commonwealth Court).

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Three of the four candidates endorsed by the Republican state committee for judicial nominations in Tuesday’s primary spoke Friday at a rally at a newly-opened GOP Indiana County headquarters along Philadelphia Street in Indiana.

“I want balance to come back to the court,” said Montgomery County Common Pleas President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is running for state Supreme Court against Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough from Pittsburgh.