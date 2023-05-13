Judicial candidates campaign in Indiana

Three of the four candidates endorsed by the Republican state committee for judicial nominations in Tuesday’s primary spoke Friday at a rally at a newly-opened GOP Indiana County headquarters along Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
“I want balance to come back to the court,” said Montgomery County Common Pleas President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is running for state Supreme Court against Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia A. McCullough from Pittsburgh.
Citing occasional voting with the two Republicans now on state Supreme Court by Justice Kevin M. Dougherty, one of four Democrats on the panel, Carluccio said, “There is a possibility even with a 4-3 Democratic edge to get some majority opinions.”
The state’s high court has a vacancy because of the death of Chief Justice Max Baer.
The GOP nominee will face either one of two Democratic Superior Court judges, Daniel D. McCaffery and Deborah A. Kunselman, in the November election.
“I am your November candidate,” said Megan Martin, a Cumberland County resident who formerly served as parliamentarian of the state Senate, but now is challenging Lehigh County attorney Josh Prince for the Republican nod for Commonwealth Court.
“We must choose candidates who will win in November,” Martin said to the Indiana County audience. She said her parents taught her the value of hard work, and the principles of faith, family and reverence for the Constitution.
The GOP winner for Commonwealth Court will face either Matt Wolf, supervising civil judge on the Philadelphia Municipal Court, or Pittsburgh attorney Bryan Neft, who ran unsuccessfully for state Superior Court in 2021.
While there is one vacancy apiece on Supreme and Commonwealth courts, there are two to be filled on Superior Court.
“We will have incredible opposition in the fall,” said Superior Court candidate Maria Battista, a Clarion County native who was a civilian attorney in the U.S. Navy and later an attorney for two state agencies as well as the administration of former Gov. Tom Corbett.
Battista is running along with GOP-endorsed Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Harry F. Smail Jr., who was unable to join his three running mates in Indiana.
“He is in court today,” Battista said.
That opposition will come from two of three Democrats on the ballot, Pat Dugan, who has served 15 years on the Philadelphia Municipal Court; Timika Lane, a Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge, and Pittsburgh attorney Jill Beck.
The openings on Superior Court would be filled by successors to current Republican jurists. Battista said GOP voters have to support their party’s nominees “otherwise we are going to have a minority like (Republicans in) the Supreme Court.”
