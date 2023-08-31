The Indiana County Fair hasn’t lacked for political candidates among its visitors, even though, for instance, the office of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, said he was unable to schedule a visit there earlier this week, when he met with county and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials at the PennDOT District 10 headquarters three miles away.
On Tuesday, Maria Battista, a Clarion County native, brought her Republican campaign for state Superior Court to the Indiana County GOP’s booth at the fair.
Battista was a civilian attorney in the U.S. Navy and later an attorney for two state agencies as well as the administration of former Gov. Tom Corbett.
Battista also campaigned in Indiana County during the primary campaign.
On Tuesday, county GOP Chairman Randy Degenkolb said, Battista, as a resident of a rural county, enjoyed “connecting” with like-minded rural voters.
On Friday, Battista’s Democratic opponent, Pittsburgh attorney Jill Beck, will be visiting the Indiana County Fair.
According to Degenkolb’s Democratic counterpart, James Smith, Beck will be accompanied by Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess.
In a statement issued through Smith, it was noted that Beck campaigned in all 67 Pennsylvania counties pre-primary and is continuing to travel across the commonwealth, including 10 individual county fairs and plans to travel again to nearly all 67 counties.
