Escorting judicial candidates through the fair

Gathered Tuesday at the Indiana County Fair included, from left, County Commissioner R,. Michael Keith, County Auditor Bonni Dunlap, Republican state Superior Court nominee Maria Battista, Republican Indiana Magisterial District Judge nominee Tony Sottile, Commissioner Robin A. Gorman and Randy Degenkolb, who is Indiana County prothonotary and clerk of courts, as well as the county GOP chairman.

 Submitted

The Indiana County Fair hasn’t lacked for political candidates among its visitors, even though, for instance, the office of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, said he was unable to schedule a visit there earlier this week, when he met with county and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials at the PennDOT District 10 headquarters three miles away.

On Tuesday, Maria Battista, a Clarion County native, brought her Republican campaign for state Superior Court to the Indiana County GOP’s booth at the fair.